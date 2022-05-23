BetMGM Bonus Code New York: ROTOBONUS Gives New Users Risk-Free First Bet, Up To $1000

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

This is one of the most eventful times on the sports calendar, both locally and internationally. Following a weekend where Justin Thomas won the PGA Championship in golf, we've got MLB, NHL and NBA games today as well as the first round of the French Open underway. At BetMGM New York, you can bet on any or all of these sporting events using BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS.

New users who sign up now can use the BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS to get their first bet risk-free, up to $1,000. This welcome bonus offer is available in New York or any other state in which BetMGM Sportsbook is licensed to operate.

What's The Best Promo Code To Use For BetMGM?

Use BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS to get a risk-free bet, up to $1,000. Any new user who is at least 21 years old can use the BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS, as long as they are physically located in New York, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia or Wyoming.

Start by navigating to the platform's sign-up page, which can be done by clicking the link below. In order to create an account, you will have to provide your name, address and email address. There will also be a bonus code field, so make sure to type ROTOBONUS there. After creating your account and inputting the BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS, the promotion will be activated once you make an initial deposit of $10 or more.

How BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS Works

The BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS promotion applies to the first wager placed in your new account. If your first bet loses, you will receive free bets from BetMGM totaling the amount wagered, up to $1,000.

An initial bet of $50 or more will be matched with five free bets, each equal to one-fifth of the amount wagered. For instance, a losing wager of $1,000 or more would result in five $200 free bets. Should you bet less than $50 with the BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS, it will be matched with a single free bet equal to the total wagered. These free bets will be added to your account within 24 hours of the initial bet settling.

After you receive the free bets, you will have one week to use them. The free bets cannot be divided up further or cashed out, but all winnings from wagers made with free bets from BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS can be withdrawn immediately. Withdrawal requests go through a review period of up to five days.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS To Bet On NY Teams

You won't have to look far if you're searching for enticing New York betting options after signing up with the BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS. The New York Rangers are in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and they just won a crucial Game 3 on Sunday to cut Carolina's series lead in half. With Game 4 scheduled for Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, use BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS for a risk-free first bet, up to $1,000.

Or wager on the Mets or Yankees with BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS as both MLB teams are in action all week. Be sure to choose BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS to make a $1,000 risk-free first bet when you sign up on BetMGM.