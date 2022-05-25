BetMGM Bonus Code New York: Use ROTOBONUS For Risk-Free First Bet, Up To $1000, On French Open

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

You won't find a better time to get started at BetMGM New York, as there are plenty of exciting sporting events to wager on right now and a generous welcome offer to use for your first bet. The BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS gives new users a risk-free first bet, up to $1,000.

The BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS can be activated by following a few simple steps, and it can be used for a bet on the French Open, the NBA or NHL playoffs, the MLB regular season or anything else available at BetMGM NY. Non-New Yorkers can also take advantage of the BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS offer, as long as they are located in a state where BetMGM is licensed to operate when creating their account.

How To Use BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS Welcome Offer

All new users who are at least 21 years old and physically present in New York, Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia or Wyoming can create a BetMGM Sportsbook account and use the BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS welcome offer.

The BetMGM NY sign-up page can be accessed through the link below. In order to make an account, you will be asked to provide your name, address and email address. Make sure to also put ROTOBONUS in the bonus code field while signing up. After your account has been created, simply make an initial deposit of $10 or more and the BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS will automatically apply to the first wager in your new account.

What Bets Qualify For BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS?

There are no restrictions regarding the odds or bet type of your qualifying initial wager, giving you the option to bet on a favorite, underdog, over/under or even a parlay. The BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS only applies to the first wager placed in your new account. If your first bet loses, you will receive free bets equal to 100 percent of the amount wagered or $1,000, whichever is less.

The free bet total from the BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS promotion will be divided into five equal parts for all first bet losses of $50 or more. For example, a $1,000 losing first wager would result in five free bets worth $200 each. If you place a first bet of less than $50 and it loses, you will receive a single free bet equal to the amount wagered. It will take no more than 24 hours for the free bets to be placed in your account, if your first bet is graded as a loss.

More About BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS

The BetMGM 12 digit promo code is no longer available, but you can get a risk-free first bet, up to $1,000, with BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS.

Once the free bets from BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS hit your account, you will have one week to use them before they expire. The free bets cannot be combined with any other promotions and they cannot be cashed out or split into other denominations.

All winnings from wagers placed with free bets from the BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS can be withdrawn immediately and are not subject to any additional rollovers. Withdrawal requests take 1-5 days to process, but there are no transaction fees regardless of which withdrawal method you choose. Available options include online bank transfers, wire transfers and PayPal.