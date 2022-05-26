WynnBET NY Promo Code: XROTO Gets You $200 In Free Bets When You Wager $50

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Sports fans have been inundated with advertisements for mobile sportsbooks, so it can be hard to differentiate between the available options and offers. WynnBET New York stands out in that regard, as the welcome offer from WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO gives new users $200 in free bets when they place a qualifying initial wager of $50 or more, regardless of the outcome of the initial wager.

While some competitors offer eye-catching larger amounts, you can only get the free bets or site credit from those offers if your first bet loses, so you're not actually coming out ahead. With WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO you get $200 in free bets by simply placing a $50 first bet. The. WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO can obviously be used in New York, but new users located in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee or Virginia can also take advantage of this promotion.

What's The Best Promo Code To Use For WynnBET NY?

WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO is the best promo code to use for WynnBET NY. If you are at least 21 years old, located in one of the aforementioned states where WynnBET Sportsbook is licensed to operate, and haven't previously opened an account, WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO is the one for you.

To create an account, you must first navigate to the WynnBET NY sign-up page, which can be accessed by clicking on the link below. There, you will be asked to provide personal information including your name, address and email address. You will also see a promo code field. Make sure to type XROTO into that field.

After your account has been set up, the next step is funding it. Your first deposit must be at least $50 in order to get the $200 in free bets from WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO. Once you have funded your account, just place a qualifying bet of $50 or more to get the free bets. To qualify, your wager must have odds of -120 or longer, so odds of -110 or +150 would qualify, but -150 would not.

How Do I Use Free Bet On WynnBET NY With WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO?

After your qualifying wager of $50 or more with minimum odds of -120 is settled, the free bets will be activated, regardless of whether your bet won or lost. The $200 from WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO will be divided into four free bets worth $50 each. The first of these four $50 free bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of your initial bet settlement, and you will subsequently receive $50 free bets at one-week intervals until all four free bets have been credited to your new account.

The odds restriction on the free bets from WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO is lighter than those on the first bet, as all wagers with odds of -150 or longer are fair game. Each free bet will expire 10 days after arriving in your account, if left unused. The free bets themselves cannot be withdrawn or split up into smaller bets, but all winnings from wagers made with free bets can be withdrawn immediately.

WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO And Other Free Bet Options At WynnBET New York

You can keep earning free bets in addition to the $200 from WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO by taking advantage of other promotions at WynnBET New York. Just make sure to sign up with WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO first.

Then, if you wager at least $50 cumulatively during any Monday through Friday period, you get a $10 free bet the following Monday. There is also a multi-sport parlay bonus promotion that runs Thursday through Sunday, which sends a $10 free bet your way for placing a $20 parlay with at least four legs on any sport. Just like when you use WynnBET NY Promo Code XROTO, the free bets from these two additional promotions will be credited regardless of the outcome of your qualifying wager.