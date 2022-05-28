BetMGM Bonus Code: ROTOBONUS Gets New Users Up To $1000 In Free Bets

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

No matter your favorite sport or if you're looking to bet for the first time, BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS is for you. Do you want to wager on NBA or NHL? It's playoff season. MLB? BetMGM Sportsbook has that too. You can also bet on the French Open or the Champions League final this Saturday. Just sign up with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and your first bet is risk-free, up to $1,000.

With betting options from all of the aforementioned sports and more, BetMGM's welcome offer with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS gives new users up to $1,000 in free bets, if their first bet loses.

What Is The Bonus Code for BetMGM?

ROTOBONUS is the bonus code for BetMGM. All new users who are at least 21 years old and physically present where BetMGM Sportsbook is licensed to operate can create an account and enter BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS while signing up.

BetMGM's sign-up page can be accessed through the link below. In order to make an account, you will need to provide your name, address and email address. While signing up, you will see a bonus code field. Make sure to put the code ROTOBONUS into that field to activate the offer. After creating your account, make an initial deposit of $10 or more, and BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS will automatically make your first bet risk-free.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Betting Options

There are no restrictions regarding the odds of your first bet with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. You can feel free to bet on a heavy favorite, an underdog, an over under total or even all three at once in a single-game or multi-sport parlay.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS will apply to any and all such permutations, but only the very first bet placed in your account will be eligible for the free bets. If your first bet loses, you will receive free bets equal to the amount wagered, up to $1,000. If it's a winner, then you're off to a great start, but you will not receive any free bets from BetMGM via the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Details On Free Bets From BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

The free bets from BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS will be credited to your account within 24 hours of a losing settlement on your first bet. If your wager is $50 or more, you will receive five free bets each equal to one-fifth of the amount wagered; an initial losing bet of $1,000 would result in five free bets worth $200 apiece. If your first bet is less than $50, it will still be fully matched, but with just one free bet equal to the amount wagered.

You cannot cash out the free bets or split them into other denominations, so you will have to place five separate bets with them to make the most of BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. You can even place multiple wagers with the free bets on the same thing, if you really like a certain option. This can be a useful tactic because you have to use all five free bets within a week of receiving them or they will expire. Any winnings accrued from wagers placed with free bets can be withdrawn immediately with no additional rollovers, but withdrawal requests are subject to a review period of 1-5 days.