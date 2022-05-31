Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code: ROTOCZR Gives New Users $1100 Of First Bet Insurance

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Regardless of whether you're trying to place your first sports bet or are an experienced bettor looking to try a new platform, you can benefit from one of the largest welcome offers in the mobile sports betting industry by signing up for Caesars Sportsbook New York with Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOCZR.

The Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOCZR gives new users first bet insurance, up $1,100. To use the offer, just follow a few simple steps while creating your account. Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOCZR can be used in any other state where Caesars Sportsbook is licensed to operate as well as New York.

How To Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOCZR

In order to be eligible to use Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOCZR, you must be a new customer who is at least 21 years old and physically present in a valid location, such as New York, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee, Virginia or West Virginia.

To get started, navigate to the platform's sign-up page by clicking on the link below. Once there, you will be asked to provide your name, address and email address in addition to the Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOCZR. After creating your account, make an initial deposit of at least $20 to automatically activate the promotion. Deposit methods accepted at Caesars Sportsbook NY include Visa, MasterCard and American Express credit/debit cards as well as PayPal and bank transfers.

How Do I Get The Free Bet From Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOCZR?

After you create and fund an account, the first bet you place will automatically be insured by Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOCZR. If the wager loses, it will take no more than two business days for a free bet matching the amount wagered to be credited to your account. You can bet more than $1,100, but the size of the free bet from Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOCZR tops out at $1,100.

Keep in mind that the welcome offer only applies to the very first wager placed in your new account and will not carry over to any additional bets. You also will not receive a free bet if your initial bet using Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOCZR wins.

Using The Free Bet From Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOCZR

If your first bet loses and you receive the free bet from Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOCZR, it cannot be combined with any other promotions. There are no restrictions on the odds or bet type of the wager placed using the free bet, and it cannot be cashed out or split into smaller denominations. Your wager with the free bet must be placed within two weeks of the bonus funds being credited to your account or the free bet will expire. If it wins, you can withdraw those winnings at any time.

New Yorkers who want to take advantage of Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOCZR but aren't sure what to wager on don't have to look too far to find appealing betting options. Both of the Big Apple's MLB teams are thriving so far this season, and you can bet on the Yankees or Mets to win straight up, against the spread or in a Same Game Parlay with Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTOCZR.