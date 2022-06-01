BetMGM Bonus Code New York: ROTOBONUS Gets $1000 Risk-Free First Bet For New Users

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

If you're a New York hockey fan, it's a wonderful time of year for you as the Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals tonight. Signing up for BetMGM New York and using BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS will give you a risk-free first bet, up to $1,000, to wager on this contest or any other sporting event available on the sportsbook.

When you use the BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS promotion while signing up, your first bet will be matched, up to $1,000, in free bets if it loses. However, you don't have to be located in New York to use this welcome offer, as BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS is also eligible for new users in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia and Wyoming.

BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS Welcome Offer Info

Creating an account and activating the BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS welcome offer is easy. You must be at least 21 years old and cannot have an existing BetMGM account. Start by going to the BetMGM NY sign-up page by clicking the link below.

Once there, you will be asked to provide your name, address and email address in order to create an account. You will also see a bonus code field where you should input BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS to activate the welcome offer. After creating an account, make an initial deposit of $10 or more to automatically make your first bet risk-free with BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS.

BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS Makes First Bet Risk-Free

There are no restrictions on the odds or bet type of your initial wager with BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS, so you can wager on any of the exciting sporting events going on right now. Your first bet can be more than $1,000, but the maximum amount of free bets you can receive from BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS is $1,000. If the first wager placed in your new account wins, you will not get any free bets from this promo code. However, should your first bet lose, you will receive free bets equal to 100 percent of the amount wagered, up to $1,000.

The free bets will arrive in your account within 24 hours of a losing settlement on your initial wager. If your initial bet is $50 or more, the matching free bet total from BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS will be divided into five equal parts. For instance, a $1,000 losing first bet will be matched with five free bets worth $200 each. You would receive a single equivalent free bet for an initial losing wager of less than $50.

Using Free Bets From BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS

Once the free bets from BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS have been added to your account, you will have one week to use them before they expire. The free bets cannot be cashed out or split into smaller bets, but all winnings stemming from wagers made with the free bets can be withdrawn immediately.

When using BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS, there are no restrictions on what you can wager on using the free bets. Be sure to sign up with BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS before you check out the other promotions available at BetMGM as the free bets from this offer cannot be combined with any other promotions.