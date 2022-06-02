FanDuel Promo Code NY: Bet $5 And Get $200 In Free Bets

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Whether you're an experienced sports bettor looking for a new app and promo code or a sports fan looking to start dabbling in betting, this is the perfect time to join FanDuel Sportsbook New York. With the FanDuel Promo Code NY welcome offer, new users will get $200 in free bets just for making an initial wager of $5 or more.

The FanDuel Promo Code NY welcome offer is available to anyone who is at least 21 years old and located in New York or another state where FanDuel Sportsbook is licensed to operate.

What's The New FanDuel Promo Code NY Welcome Offer?

The new FanDuel Promo Code NY welcome offer allows new users to bet $5 and get $200 in site credit. After signing up through the link below and following the simple instructions to create and fund a new account, you will get the free bets automatically after your initial wager settles.

To activate the FanDuel Promo Code NY promotion, start by clicking on the link below, which will redirect you to the FanDuel NY sign-up page. You will then be asked to confirm your identity by filling out your name, address and email address. Once your new account has been created, simply make an initial deposit of $10 or more and the FanDuel Promo Code NY promotion will automatically be applied after you make a wager of at least $5.

What Can You Bet On With FanDuel Promo Code NY?

There are no restrictions on the odds or bet type of your first bet with FanDuel Promo Code NY, so you can peruse the vast selection of options available at FanDuel New York, including the NBA and NHL playoffs, the MLB regular season and the French Open. Your first bet can be a straight bet on the moneyline or against the spread, an over/under, or you can even combine multiple bets to create a parlay.

No matter which of the above you choose, just bet at least $5 and you will get $200 in free bets through the FanDuel Promo Code NY offer.

More On The Free Bets From FanDuel Promo Code NY

The $200 in free bets from FanDuel Promo Code NY will be added to your account within 72 hours of your initial wager settling. You can break the credit up into as many or few increments as you see fit, but any portion that remains unused will expire two weeks after being credited to your account.

The site credit from FanDuel Promo Code NY can be used like deposited funds to make bets, but you cannot withdraw any portion of it or combine it with other promotions. Any winnings stemming from wager(s) using the free bets can be withdrawn immediately or left in your account to fund future bets on FanDuel Sportsbook New York.