This is the final week of NFL Preseason games, so you don't want to miss out on the action. Some of the more notable players should see some action today, and that could have a big effect on the outcomes of these games. Speaking of the matchups, today we'll see the Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, New York Jets at New York Giants, and Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars.

With all of these great matchups, you can come through in the clutch and claim welcome offers from some of the top sports betting sites. Below, have listed the five best sportsbook promo codes for you to get bonus bets and start the NFL season off on the fast track.

Best Sportsbook Promo Codes For NFL Preseason Best Bets

If you are at least 21 years old and located in a state where sports betting is legal, you can sign up for any of these welcome offers from the top sports betting apps listed below:

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: When you sign up using the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you'll get a $1,000 first bet welcome offer – if your first bet loses, get up to $1,000 in bonus bets.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET: When you sign up using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOGET, place a $50 first bet to get $250 in bonus bets -- $50 after your first bet settles, and then $50 each Monday for the next four weeks.

DraftKings Promo Code: Place your first $5 bet to get $200 in bonus bets when you sign up using the DraftKings Promo Code.

FanDuel Promo Code: Get $200 in bonus bets instantly and a $100 discount for NFL Sunday Ticket when you place your first $5 bet after signing up with the FanDuel Promo Code.

PointsBet Promo Code: You'll get a second chance to make things right with the PointsBet Promo Code by getting up to 10 bonus bets of $100 if your first bet on each of the first 10 days loses.

How To Claim The Best Sportsbook Promo Codes For NFL Preseason Best Bets

Click on the sportsbook promo link you would like to sign up for. Be sure to read the Terms & Conditions for each welcome offer to make sure you are eligible.

Enter your basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number to get started with the registration process. You will also need to provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN in order to verify your identity.

Enter the promo code – if one is necessary.

Fund your new account with the minimum qualifying deposit. Each sportsbook will have a different amount, so be sure to check the details on each one. Many of the popular options like PayPal and major credit cards are accepted.

Choosing The Best Sportsbook Promo Codes For NFL Preseason Best Bets

When choosing the best sportsbook promo codes for NFL Preseason best bets, like NFL odds, NFL player props, and even NFL futures, it's important to find the one that's right for you. Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, and FanDuel are all giving away bonus bets after making a first bet. However, if you're looking for a bigger amount of bonus bets, BetMGM and PointsBet can get you more – but you'll need to lose your first wager in order to get them.

Whichever way you decide to go, be sure to use one of these lucrative welcome offers and get your sports betting journey started off on the right foot.