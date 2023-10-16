This article is part of our Betting Advice series.

I love NFL player props. Betting on the outcome of individual players gives you specific involvement in the outcome of nearly every play throughout the course of the game, especially if you have no real rooting interest in the two teams playing. When every catch, every yard, every touchdown matters, it makes the viewing experience exponentially more entertaining.

In tonight's showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers, there are plenty of star players to bet on.

Best Monday Night Football Player Props: Austin Ekeler OVER 4.5 Receptions

Austin Ekeler has only played one game this season, sitting out the last four matchups with an ankle injury. Over the last few years of his career, Ekeler has been one of the most prolific pass-catching running backs in the NFL. He's coming off a 2022 season that saw him amass 107 receptions.

Going against a ferocious front seven of the Dallas Cowboys, I expect the Chargers to attempt to slow down the pass rush by hitting Ekeler early and often on quick passes. Not only that, but Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is in his first year after leaving the Cowboys, meaning he has intimate familiarity with this defense. Ekeler should be a key focal point to keep pressure off Justin Herbert.

Best Monday Night Football Player Props Bets: Keenan Allen OVER 6.5 Receptions

Speaking of Herbert throwing the ball to elite weapons, I like Keenan Allen tonight. Allen is looking to bounce back from his worst performance of the year (3 receptions for 32 yards and a touchdown) last week against the Raiders, but the route-running savant will look to get right against a banged up Cowboys secondary.

Dating back to last season, Allen has gone Over on his receptions prop six of his last nine games, averaging 8.8 receptions on 10.9 targets in that time. He's capable of demanding a huge target share, and the Chargers will need him tonight.

Best Monday Night Football Player Props: Dak Prescott OVER 253.5 Passing Yards

This one is pretty simple. No team is allowing more passing yards per game this year than the Chargers, who are giving up 299.8. They're more than 29 yards clear of the team in second. Their pass defense has been horrible.

Dak Prescott will be looking to bounce back from their outing against the San Francisco 49ers last week that saw him throw for only 153 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions, but it should feel vastly different going from an elite defense to such a soft one. Prescott should be ready to turn it loose and is lined up for a big game.