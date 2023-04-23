Bet365 Bonus Code: Get $200 In Bonus Bets In April

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Even though the month of April is coming to a close, you can still take advantage of a great welcome offer from Bet365. This is one of the top sports betting sites in the world, so you know you will get a great user experience with decades of proficiency.

Bet365 has plenty of great betting markets and very favorable odds to wager on, and now you're even getting a great welcome offer to go along with it. By signing up with the Bet365 Promo Code, you'll get $200 in bonus bets just for making a simple $1 wager. This is certainly a team that you want to be a member of, and you can do it by using one of the best sportsbook promo codes in the business.

Claim The Bet365 Promo Code To Get $200 In Bonus Bets In April

In order to use the Bet365 Promo Code and claim your $200 in bonus bets this April, you'll need to qualify first. This means you must be at least 21 years of age and located in a state where the Bet365 sports betting app is legalized.

To sign up for Bet365, click on the link below which will take you to the new user registration portal. Once you're there, you'll be asked to enter basic personal information like your name, physical address, email address, and phone. You will also need to enter the last four digits of your SSN and your DOB to verify your identity.

Once you have created your account and verified your identity on one of the best sports betting apps, go ahead and make your first-time deposit of at least $10 – this allows you to qualify for the bonus bets offer. Next, place your first wager of just $1 to activate the bonus code welcome offer. Once that first wager settles, you will receive the $200 in bonus bets.

Use The Bet365 Promo Code To Activate A $200 Bonus Bets Offer In April

Using the Bet365 Promo Code is very simple and easy. Once your account is created and you make your $10 deposit, place your initial $1 wager in order to activate the $200 in bonus bets – these bets should enter your account in about an hour after your initial wager settles. When the bonus bets hit your account, you'll be able to use them on any markets you'd like, as long as the odds on your wager are -500 or better.

With the Bet365 bonus bets, you will receive $200 to play with on the site. If you'd like to use the $200 on one bet, you can do that, or you can spread them out. Think of it as a house-money bank of $200 that you can spend however you'd like.

Activate A $200 Bonus Bets Offer In April With The Bet365 Promo Code

New users can activate the $200 bonus bets offer in April by signing up with the Bet365 Promo Code today. This welcome offer will get you started on your sports betting journey in a big way with one the best sportsbooks in the world.

Perhaps, you can use your first-bet offer on the exciting action of the NBA or NHL Playoffs by betting on NBA Championship odds and Stanley Cup odds. There are plenty of MLB games on a daily basis, while the weekends usually have a golf tournament or great UFC card.

Don't miss out on this great welcome offer from Bet365. Use the Bet365 Promo Code today and get $200 in bonus bets.