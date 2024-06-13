bet365 Bracket Challenge: Win up to $1 Million for Euros & Copa America

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

With the 2024 Euros and Copa America just now starting, bet365 Sportsbook is offering exclusive bracket contests and challenges for both international soccer tournaments. New users who create an account with bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE and enter either bracket challenge can win up to $1 million in bonus bets. Correctly predict the group stage on either tournament to unlock these bonus bets

Before entering the bet365 Euros bracket challenge or bet365 Copa America bracket challenge, you need to first register for a new account using the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE. This is one of the top sportsbook promos on the market -- it unlocks a Bet $5, Get $150 promotion or a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net.

After completing the registration process and claiming your initial set of bonus bets, you can then enter one of the bet365 bracket contests and win up to $1 million.

Click any of the "BET NOW" buttons located on this page to start making your soccer picks with a bet365 bracket challenge for the Euros or Copa America today.

How to Enter $1 Million bet365 Bracket Challenge for Euros & Copa America

🎁 bet365 Bonus Code ROTOWIRE 🖊️ bet365 Sportsbook Promo Bet $5, Get $150 or First Bet Safety Net Up To $1,000 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Bet365 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Bonus Code Last Verified June 13, 2024

New bettors can sign up with the bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE today, unlock a $150 or $1,000 bonus, and then enter a bracket challenge for the Euros or Copa America by following the steps listed below:

To get started, click on any of the BET NOW buttons located on this page. This will take you to the bet365 Sportsbook registration page. Create a new account by entering your name, email, date of birth and other required details and information. Make sure code ROTOWIRE is entered into the bonus code box. This is the only way to claim your $150 or $1,000 welcome bonus. Make an initial deposit of $10 and place your first wager on the odds of your choosing. Click on "Copa America" or "Euros" found under the "Top Events" tab. This is where you can enter the two bracket challenges.

$1 Million bet365 Euros & Copa America Bracket Challenges

bet365 is consistently ranked as one of the best online sportsbooks in the US, so it's no surprise that it is offering exclusive bracket challenges and contests for this summer's international soccer tournaments.

After creating your new account using bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE, you can opt-in to the two bet365 bracket challenges for free. Make your picks on the Copa America and Euro group stage matches. The goal is to correctly pick each game.

You will be awarded points for each correct pick. Prizes and bonuses will be awarded to the top 50,000 leaderboard places, which means you can still win some rewards even if you aren't able to correctly pick every single match.

bet365 has all the latest soccer odds for the Copa America and Euros, and plenty more bonuses and all-user promotions available to be grabbed, including odds boosts and profit boosts. Create a new account with bet365 bonus code ROTOWIRE, claim your welcome bonus bets and then enter these two bracket challenges for a chance at $1 million!