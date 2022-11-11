BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: $1000 Risk-Free Bet For Rams vs Cardinals

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The Arizona Cardinals haven't had a great start to the season, but with a division matchup ahead of this weekend, they have a prime opportunity to turn things around. Arizona sports bettors can get in on the action by using the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in Arizona.

New users who sign up using the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS are given a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, to bet on Rams vs. Cardinals. Follow the steps outlined below to sign up and claim your risk-free bet through one of the best sports betting promos available.

BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Risk-Free Bet On Rams vs. Cardinals

As long as you are at least 21 years old and in the state of Arizona, you can sign up with the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to claim a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, to use on Rams vs. Cardinals on Sunday. Take the following steps to sign up for one of the best sports betting sites on the market today.

Begin by clicking our BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS link to be taken to the BetMGM Arizona registration page. Once there, you will be asked to provide some personal information in order to verify your identity and location, including your name, email, and physical address.

Insert the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS into the bonus code field and deposit at least $10 to activate the promotion for your risk-free bet tonight.

Claim BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Offer To Bet On Rams vs. Cardinals

Claim your risk-free bet on the Cardinals tonight by signing up with the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS using the steps outlined above. Once you fund your new account with at least $20, the promotion activates, giving you a risk-free bet, up to $1,000 to use on Rams vs. Cardinals.

If your bet on Rams vs. Cardinals wins, congrats on scoring a profit with BetMGM. However, if your NBA wager loses, the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS offer activates, reimbursing you for the amount of your first wager, up to $1,000, in the form of free bets.

Free bets from the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS will be credited to your account in five payments, with each valued at one-fifth of your first bet amount. These bonus credits expire in a week, so make sure to use them within seven days.

If you're in Maryland or Ohio, don't worry – legalized online sports betting is just around the corner in your state. Sign up using the BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code or the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code to take advantage of generous pre-live offers today.

Bet Rams vs. Cardinals With The BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

As stated above, the Cardinals are having a rough time this season, but the defending Super Bowl-champion Rams aren't doing much better. Both teams are under .500, with the Rams at 4-5 and the Cardinals at 4-6.

Divisional rivalries typically bring out the best in the players and fans alike, so we could see a competitive game this weekend. Sign up with the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to claim a risk-free bet for you to use, making it easier to end the night in the green.

When looking at the NFL Week 10 odds, we like using your risk-free bet from the BetMGM Arizona Bonus Code ROTOBONUS on the Rams to win at home and cover the -1.5 spread. Bet up to $1,000 with your risk-free bet on NFL Week 10 picks, and receive your wager amount back if your wager loses, thanks to the welcome promotion.