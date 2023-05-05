BetMGM Bonus Code Massachusetts: Claim $1K Bet With ROTOBONUS

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The Boston Celtics needed to bounce back in Game 2, and they did exactly that. The return of Joel Embiid seemed irrelevant, as Boston coasted to a 34-point victory. Now, with the series tied at one game apiece, the Celtics and 76ers will face off in Philadelphia tonight. Will the Celtics win and regain home-court advantage, or will the Sixers continue to be tough at home?

This should be a fantastic game to watch today, and you can also bet on the team you believe will win this Celtics vs. 76ers Game 3 matchup on BetMGM MA. Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code Massachusetts ROTOBONUS today to claim a $1,000 bonus bet on one of the best Massachusetts betting apps to use on NBA betting picks tonight.

Sign Up With The BetMGM Bonus Code Massachusetts ROTOBONUS Today

As long as you are at least 21 years old and physically in Massachusetts, you can sign up with the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS today to get a bonus bet, up to $1,000, which you can use to bet on the Boston Celtics today. Follow these easy steps to claim one of the best Massachusetts sports betting promos and get started today.

First, click the BetMGM Massachusetts link to be taken to the BetMGM sign-up page.

Once there, enter your identifying information in order to verify your identity.

Enter the BetMGM Bonus Code Massachusetts ROTOBONUS.

Deposit at least $20 into your new account to activate the welcome offer and get started betting.

Get $1000 In Bonus Bets With BetMGM Bonus Code Massachusetts ROTOBONUS

Follow the steps above to sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code Massachusetts ROTOBONUS and claim the exciting welcome offer. Once you deposit at least $20 with the bonus code, the promotion automatically applies to your account, making the first wager eligible for the $1,000 promo bet offer, which you can use on the Celtics.

If your first bet on Boston Celtics wins, congrats on cashing your very first bet on one of the best Massachusetts sportsbooks! However, if your first bet loses, the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS offer activates to reimburse your wager amount, up to $1,000.

Reimbursed funds from the welcome offer are disbursed in five equal payments of one-fifth of your initial wager. These bet credits expire in seven days after hitting your account, so make sure to use them before it is too late.

Bet On Celtics vs. 76ers Game 3 With BetMGM Bonus Code Massachusetts ROTOBONUS

After the Boston Celtics lost the first game of their series against the Philadelphia 76ers, some fans and analysts hit the panic button. With MVP Joel Embiid returning for Game 2, it looked like it would be a tough game for Boston. However, that was not the case. The Celtics outscored the 76ers in every single quarter.

Now, Boston will look to regain home-court advantage by winning in Philadelphia tonight. The Celtics and Sixers split the two regular season matchups in Philadelphia this season, making this for an interesting matchup. Bet on Game 3 of the Celtics vs. 76ers series with the BetMGM Bonus Code Massachusetts ROTOBONUS. By signing up with one of the top PayPal betting sites using the steps outlined above, you can claim a $1,000 first bet.

Use this bonus to bet on NBA odds for the Celtics matchup tonight. However, if you are not comfortable betting on the game's outcome, you could also bet on NBA player props. BetMGM Massachusetts has great odds on the points prop for Jaylen Brown and the double-double prop for Jayson Tatum tonight.