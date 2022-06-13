BetMGM Bonus Code New York: ROTOBONUS Activates Risk-Free Bet, Up to $1000, On Celtics vs Warriors Game 5

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

What is already a classic NBA Finals clash between the Celtics and Warriors is set for another installment Monday night in Game 5. And there's no better way to make an already exciting spectator experience even more intense than by making a bet on the outcome.

That said, getting a chance to partake in that thrill risk-free is even better, and BetMGM is giving all new users that very opportunity with BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS. First-time BetMGM users simply have to input BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS to gain access to a risk-free first bet, up to $1,000.

What Bonus Code Works For BetMGM New York?

BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS is the bonus code for BetMGM NY. If you meet just a handful of basic requirements and complete a few easy steps, you'll be able to create a new BetMGM account and will activate BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS.

To be eligible for a new account and take advantage of BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS, you must be at least 21 years old and physically located in a state where BetMGM is licensed to operate. If you meet these criteria, your next step to reaping the rewards of BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS is accessing the BetMGM NY sign-up page through the link below.

Once there, you'll need to provide the basics – your name, address and e-mail address – and you'll have to enter ROTOBONUS in the bonus code field to unlock the risk-free bet, up to $1,000. Finally, you must fund your new account with a deposit of at least $10 in order to begin playing on BetMGM New York.

Details About BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS

Once you've created your new BetMGM account and enter BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS, you'll have plenty of options at your disposal with respect to how you want to use your the welcome offer.

There are no restrictions on the odds of your risk-free first bet or what type of bet you choose to make, for that matter. That means you're free to wager on a heavy favorite, ride a hunch on an underdog or swing for the fences with a parlay. With BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS, it's all within your grasp when you make your first bet, up to $1,000.

Keep in mind the bonus from BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS will only apply to your first wager on BetMGM and that it must be graded as a loss in order to receive the free bets. The site credit will equal 100 percent of your first bet amount, up to $1,000, with BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS.

Using Free Bets From BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS

If your first bet does settle as a loss, the free bets stemming from BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS will be credited to your account in five equal parts for all losses that total $50 or more. However, if your losing bet is for less than $50, you'll receive one free bet equal to the amount of that wager.

You'll receive your free bet credits within 24 hours after your initial wager settles as a loss, and you'll have to make sure to use them within one week to avoid having them expire. The free bets from BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS also can't be combined with other BetMGM promotions. And, if any of your free bets from BetMGM Bonus Code New York ROTOBONUS do result in wins, those funds will be immediately available for a no-fee withdrawal that should process in a one-to-five day timeframe.