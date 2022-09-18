BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Bet On NFL In Week 2 With $1000 Risk-Free Bet

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The second NFL Sunday of the 2022 season is upon us, and BetMGM is helping new users celebrate with a $1,000 risk-free first bet, courtesy of BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. Whether you cashed in on all the Week 1 upsets on another mobile sportsbook or are just getting started with sports betting in general, this is the perfect time to sign up for BetMGM and bet on NFL in Week 2 with NFL Week 2 odds on one of the best NFL betting sites available.

If you prefer to wager on other sports, BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS still has you covered, as it will apply to your first qualifying wager on any sport regardless of odds or bet type.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Bet On NFL in Week 2 with $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Welcome Offer Risk-Free Bet, Up To $1,000 📱 BetMGM iOS App Rating: 4.8 ⭐ 📱 BetMGM Android App Rating: 4.4 ⭐ 📆 BetMGM Bonus Code Verification September 18, 2022

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS is available to all new customers who are at least 21 years old and physically present in a state where BetMGM is licensed to operate. Eligible locations include Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas (BetMGM Kansas), Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York (BetMGM New York), Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington DC, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

You can navigate to BetMGM's sign-up page by clicking on the link below to join one of the best sports betting sites in the market. To create an account, you will be asked to provide identifying information including your name, address, email address and date of birth. While signing up, make sure to fill in the bonus code field with "ROTOBONUS" to get the $1,000 risk-free bet. The minimum initial deposit required to activate the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS offer is just $10, but you will need to have $1,000 in your account before placing your first bet to utilize this promotion to its fullest. Use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to make your wagers on NFL Week 2 picks.

How To Bet On NFL In Week 2 With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

After creating and funding your BetMGM account, you will be ready to start betting on the NFL in Week 2 or any other sports of your choice. BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS will apply to the first wager placed on your account, regardless of bet type or odds. Some of the ways to bet on NFL in Week 2 include wagers on the moneyline, point total, or spread for any individual game, as well as prop bets on part of a game or an individual player's production. You could also construct a parlay consisting of multiple Week 2 NFL games, or even a One Game Parlay focusing on multiple aspects of a single game.

No matter which of the above options you choose, your initial bet will be risk-free up to $1,000, thanks to BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to bet on NFL in Week 2. If the first bet you place loses, you will receive free bets equal to 100 percent of the amount wagered, up to $1,000. These free bets will be added to your account no later than 24 hours after your first bet settles in a loss, so you could bet on NFL in Week 2 on Sunday afternoon and get the free bets in time to wager on the two Week 2 NFL Monday Night Football games.

Using Free Bets From BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for NFL Week 2

The free bet total from BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS will be divided into five equal free bets for initial wagers of $50 or more. For instance, a losing $1,000 first bet will be matched with five $200 free bets. If your losing bet is less than $50, you will get a single free bet matching the amount wagered. You will have one week to use the free bets from BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS after they are credited to your account.

Just like the initial bet, free bets can be used to wager on any sport with no restrictions on bet type or odds. The free bets from BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS cannot be cashed out or divided into smaller bets, but this promotion does not have any additional playthrough requirements, so all winnings resulting from the use of free bets can be withdrawn from your account as soon as those bets settle.