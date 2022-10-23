BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Bet On NFL In Week 7

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

We're nearing the halfway point of the 2022 NFL season, but it isn't too late for you to capitalize on one of the best sports betting promos available today. When you sign up with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you will get a risk-free first bet up to $1,000. This risk-free bet can be used to bet on NFL in Week 7 or wager on another sport of your choice.

Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Bet On NFL In Week 7

Activating the offer from BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS just requires following a few simple steps. First, make sure you're eligible. To use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you must be at least 21 years old and located in a state where BetMGM operates. This promotion is for new users only, so you can't get the risk-free bet if you already have a BetMGM account.

Eligible new users can click on the link below, which redirects to the BetMGM sign-up page. There, you can create an account on one of the best sports betting sites around by providing nominal personal information including your name, address, email address, and date of birth. Make sure to put "ROTOBONUS" in the bonus code field to activate the promotion.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS will make your first bet risk-free up to $1,000. To qualify, your first bet must be $10 or greater, so your initial deposit must also be at least $10. There are no restrictions on the bet type or odds of your first bet, but this offer cannot be combined with any other promotions. If your first bet loses, it will be fully matched up to $1,000 in free bets.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Get a $1,000 Risk-Free Bet On NFL In Week 7

Your risk-free first bet after signing up with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS can be on any sport, so you can bet on NFL in Week 7, wager on the baseball playoffs or bet on a different sport such as basketball or hockey. If your first bet on NFL Week 7 picks wins, your BetMGM experience will be off to a productive and profitable start. If your initial wager loses, you will receive a matching free bet total up to $1,000 within 24 hours.

An initial losing bet of $50 or more will be matched with five free bets each equal to 1/5 of the amount wagered, so a $1,000 bet would get you five $200 free bets courtesy of BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. If your first bet is less than $50, it will be matched with a single free bet equal to the amount wagered.

You cannot withdraw the free bets from BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS or split them into smaller denominations. There are no additional playthrough requirements associated with this offer, so all winnings from wagers made with free bets can be withdrawn at any time.

Any unused free bets from this promotion will expire after one week if unused. With no restrictions on bet type or odds, you should have no trouble using the free bets before then. In fact, if you bet unsuccessfully on Thursday's NFL game between the Cardinals and Saints, you will get the free bets from BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in time to bet on NFL in Week 7 again.

Bet On NFL In Week 7 After Using BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Sign Up

If you're looking for NFL SNF free picks tonight to bet the $1,000 in free bets from BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS on, then it's time to welcome Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins back to the foreground. After dropping their last three games with Tagovailoa on the sidelines for a concussion, they will play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers at home. The Dolphins are favored at -7.0 in the NFL Week 7 odds, and are 7-2 against the spread in their last nine home games. Back Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle to handle their business.

You can also bet on any Sunday game from Week 7 of the NFL season right now after signing up with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. Both New York football teams are on three-game winning streaks, and you can use your $1,000 risk-free bet from BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to bet the moneyline on either the Jets (-105) in Denver or Giants (+140) in Jacksonville. Combining the two would result in a parlay with +368 odds, which would pay out a total of $,4685.71 on a successful $1,000 bet on NFL in Week 7.