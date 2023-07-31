BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS - Claim $1000 Welcome Offer

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

New customers can use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to claim a $1,000 welcome offer available on one of the best sports betting sites in the United States.

Sign up as a new user today by clicking on the "BET NOW" button above to register with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to grab a $1,000 first bet welcome offer to use on the NFL Hall of Fame game to kick off the 2023 NFL preseason schedule.

As long as you are at least 21 years old, a first-time customer at BetMGM, and physically located in a state with legalized sports betting, you are eligible to claim one of the top online sportsbook promo codes available today.

Register With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Claim $1,000 Welcome Offer

You can register with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to claim a $1,000 welcome offer to wager on the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame game using one of the country's premier sports betting apps.

Register today by clicking on the "BET NOW" link below. This takes you to the new user sign-up portal at BetMGM, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and home address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter to complete your identity verification at BetMGM.

Don't forget to manually enter BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS into the bonus code field on the sign-up page. Once you can login to your new BetMGM account, fund it with an initial qualifying deposit of at least $10 with any number of quick and easy payment methods, like PayPal and credit cards, supported at BetMGM. Then locate your preferred sports betting market, bet type, and odds to place your first cash wager, up to $1,000.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS And Claim $1,000 Welcome Offer

New customers on one of the best sports betting sites can use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and claim a $1,000 welcome offer to wager on NFL betting markets, including the upcoming Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio.

After making your initial deposit of at least $10, place your first bet, up to $1,000, to maximize your rebate with a losing first bet. If your first bet wins, collect the winnings and move on to your next wager. Losing first bets earn you bonus bet credits, maxing out at $1,000, issuing a full rebate of your initial stake within 24 hours of your losing first bet settling.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days before expiring, so make sure to wager with while they are active in your BetMGM account.

Bonus bets are credited in two different denominations. If you stake less than $50 on your losing first bet, BetMGM sends a single bonus bet credit equal to the full stake placed on your losing first bet. If you stake more than $50 on your losing first bet, BetMGM delivers five bonus bet credits, each worth one-fifth of the first losing wager placed. So if you wager $1,000 on your first bet and it loses, you get five $200 bonus bet credits to wager across the next seven days.

Claim $1,000 Welcome Offer With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

You can claim a $1,000 welcome offer with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to wager on odds for the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame game.

NFL preseason is finally here and it starts with the NFL Hall of Fame game, where you can use your initial wager on any NFL betting markets, ranging from NFL odds, like the moneyline and totals, to NFL player props, such as wagering on anytime touchdown scorers and reception totals.

Click on any of the "BET NOW" buttons on this page to claim your first bet welcome offer, up to $1,000, using BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to wager on the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame game today.