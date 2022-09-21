BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS For $1000 Risk-Free Bet On Presidents Cup Golf Picks

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The 2022 Presidents Cup tees off on Thursday and there is a lot of money to be made by making golf picks on the event. And you can get in on the action by signing up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for a $1,000 risk-free bet on Presidents Cup golf picks.

Sports bettors looking to sign up for one of the best sports betting sites can use the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to claim this generous welcome offer. The promotion gives you a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, to use on Presidents Cup golf picks this week.

Sign up today to claim your risk-free bet offer using the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS For Presidents Cup Golf Picks

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Welcome Offer Risk-Free Bet, Up To $1,000 📆 Bonus Code Last Verification September 21, 2022

You might ask, what's the BetMGM Bonus Code? It's ROTOBONUS and it gives you access to a risk-free bet, up to $1,000. If you want to use the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS on Presidents Cup golf picks, BetMGM offers a wide variety of ways to bet on the 2022 Presidents Cup.

As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM is licensed to operate, you are eligible to sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to claim the risk-free bet, up to $1,000, to make Presidents Cup golf picks today.

To create your new BetMGM account, begin my clicking the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS link below. This will take you to the BetMGM registration page. Once there, you will be asked to provide basic personal information in order to verify your identity, including your name, email, and physical address. Type in the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS into the bonus code field to ensure you lock in the welcome offer. Finally, deposit at least $50 to complete the sign-up process.

Then, it's time to place your risk-free first bet, up to $1,000, on Presidents Cup golf picks, thanks to the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

How To Use The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Risk-Free Bet On Presidents Cup Golf Picks

As long as you sign up through the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS link on this page and follow the steps above, redeeming your risk-free bet to use on Presidents Cup golf picks is easy. Once you fund your account with at least $50, the welcome offer will activate, making your first wager eligible for the risk-free bet, up to $1,000.

If your first bet wins, congrats on cashing your first ticket on BetMGM. You'll be paid out your winnings, but will not receive any other promotional funds from the promo. However, if your first bet loses, the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS kicks in and reimburses you for the amount of your first wager, up to $1,000, in the form of free bets.

Any free bets from the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS promotion will be credited to your account in five payments, with each valued at one-fifth of your first bet amount. Free bets expire in seven days.

Place Presidents Cup Golf Picks Using BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

The 2022 Presidents Cup is a four-day match-play event featuring a 12-man U.S. team going up against a 12-man team made up of golfers from the rest of the world. With many of the best golfers featured in a unique team-based golf event, there are lots of ways for you to make Presidents Cup golf picks using the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

On paper, the United States looks to have the better squad, highlighted by the world's top-ranked golfer, Scottie Scheffler. BetMGM agrees, making the U.S. -700 favorites to win. If you believe in miracles, a +650 bet on the international team offers big returns, and your bet would be risk-free, up to $1,000, with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

You can also bet on the top points scorer for the U.S. team, with Scheffler being the favorite at +500. He is +700 to be the top points scorer for the entire event. A $100 bet on this would return $700, if Scheffler scores the most points. Of course, if the bet loses, your $100 would be reimbursed in form of free bets, thanks to the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Sign up and place your Presidents Cup golf picks using BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS today.