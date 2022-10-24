BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Monday Night Football Props For Tonight

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Monday Night Football for NFL Week 7 looks like it could be another low-scoring primetime game. Keep this in mind when you make Monday Night Football props for tonight. Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to bet on this game.

New users who sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS today will be given a $1,000 risk-free bet for Monday Night Football props tonight. Keep reading for steps to sign up for a new account and claim one of the best sports betting promos available.

What Is The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Monday Night Football Promo?

As long as you are at least 21 years old, you are eligible to claim this BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS offer for Monday Night Football props tonight. You will be given a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, to use on the Bears vs. Patriots game tonight. Take the following steps to sign up and claim this promotion on one of the best sports betting sites.

Click our BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS link to be taken to the BetMGM registration page. Once you are there, you will be asked to provide your basic personal information in order to verify your identity. This includes your name, email, and physical address. Include the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS into the bonus code field and deposit at least $50 to activate this offer.

Claim Your BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Offer For Monday Night Football Props Tonight

Take the steps above to create your new account with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. Once you deposit at least $50, the welcome promotion activates and is automatically applied to your account. This means your first Monday Night Football prop bet will be eligible for the risk-free bet offer.

If your Monday Night Football prop bet wins, congrats on scoring a profit at BetMGM! However, if your MNF bet loses, the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS offer activates to reimburse you for the amount of your first wager, up to $1,000, in the form of free bets.

Free bets received from the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS promo will be credited to your account in five payments, with each valued at one-fifth of your first bet amount. These free bet credits expire in seven days, so make sure to use them before they disappear.

Bet On Monday Night Football Props With The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Offer

Betting on Monday Night Football props could be the best way to make NFL Week 7 picks this Bears vs. Patriots matchup. Since there are quarterback questions on both sides, this creates a bit of uncertainty from the oddsmakers on other players, which means we can find value. We can also use our risk-free bet from the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS promotion.

One of the Monday Night Football props we like tonight is the New England defense to score a touchdown, at +500 in the NFL Week 7 odds. This means a $100 wager would return $500. When you sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you can wager up to $1,000 on this prop risk-free, meaning this bet is no-risk, all reward.

The Patriots rank third in the league in takeaways per game, averaging two. We know how good Bill Belichick-coached teams are at capitalizing on mistakes, so let's hope they can do it in a big way on Monday Night Football.