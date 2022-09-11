BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Nets Free Bet for Sunday Night Football

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

New bettors who use the BetMGM bonus code "ROTOBONUS" can secure a risk-free bet, worth up to $1,000, to use on Sunday Night Football between the Buccaneers and Cowboys.

While there are plenty of storylines intertwined with this matchup, which is a repeat of the 2021 NFL season opener in which the Buccaneers defeated the Cowboys 31-29 on a last-minute field goal, this is also a terrific matchup to attack betting-wise.

To qualify for this lucrative welcome offer, you must be a new user, at least 21 years old, and physically located in a state where the BetMGM mobile sportsbook is licensed to operate. You can use this offer on any betting market.

What Is The BetMGM Bonus Code And How To Redeem It For Buccaneers vs Cowboys

The BetMGM bonus code is ROTOBONUS. When you register with this bonus code, you can get a $1,000 risk-free bet at one of the best NFL betting sites to use on Sunday Night Football Buccaneers vs Cowboys betting. Here's how.

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 📍 States Available AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, DC, WV, WY 🖊️ Welcome Bonus Offer Risk-Free Bet, Up To $1,000 📲 BetMGM Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Bonus Code Last Validated September 11, 2022

Start by clicking on the direct sign-up link on this page. Doing so will redirect you to BetMGM to begin the new user registration process. Upon signing up, you must enter basic information including your name, physical address, phone number, and email. You'll also be required to enter your DOB and the last 4 digits of your SSN for account verification purposes.

At this point, you will now be prompted to enter the bonus code ROTOBONUS which will get you one step closer to your bonus. To fully activate the bonus code, you must make a qualifying first-time deposit of at least $10. Once your deposit funds your account, your risk-free bet will be added and ready to use.

Using My $1,000 Risk-Free Bet from BetMGM on Sunday Night Football

There are no restrictions on how you can use your risk-free bet. You can use it on a moneyline, a parlay, a player prop, or anything in between. It just cannot be combined with any other BetMGM offer, which is industry standard at all the top online sportsbooks.

The first bet of at least $10 that you place on your new account will trigger the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. If your first bet wins, no problem. Simply collect your winnings and move on to your next wager.

However, if it loses, the welcome offer will kick in and BetMGM will credit your account with a free bet in the full amount of your qualifying first bet's stake, up to $1,000.

If the first bet that you placed was less than $50, your account will be credited with one free bet equal to the amount of your initial wager's stake. However, if your first bet exceeds $50, you will get five free bets worth 20 percent of your first bet's stake each.

Free bets will be awarded to your account within 24 hours of your qualifying first bet's settlement. Furthermore, your free bets will expire after seven days and can not be combined with any other offer.

What Are The Terms Of My Free Bets From The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS?

Any winnings collected from your free bets can be instantly withdrawn with no additional playthrough requirement. Though keep in mind that the stake of your free bet will never be included in your payout.

You can use your free bets to bet on any open sports betting market at BetMGM. However, now that the 2022 NFL season is in full swing, you can use your free bets on NFL best bets so you can get a piece of the action.

Click on the link below to sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and get your hands on your $1,000 risk-free bet right now.