BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Thursday Night Football Bets For Steelers Browns

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns face off on Thursday night to kick off NFL Week 3. After you sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you'll be ready to make your Thursday Night Football bets for Steelers Browns tonight.

When you sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you get a $1,000 risk-free bet to use on Thursday Night Football bets for Steelers Browns. As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM is licensed to operate, you can claim this exciting promotion right now.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS On Thursday Night Football Bets For Steelers Browns

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Welcome Bonus Code Offer Risk-Free Bet, Up To $1,000 📆 Bonus Code Last Verified September 22, 2022

BetMGM is among the best online sportsbooks for NFL betting this season. Before the Steelers and Browns kick off on Thursday Night Football, sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to claim a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000. Follow the steps below to sign up for BetMGM today.

To begin, click the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS link below to be taken to the BetMGM sign-up page. Once you are there, you will be prompted to provide personal information in order to verify your identity, including your name, email, and physical address. After your new account has been created, finish the registration process by putting the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in the bonus code field and funding your account with at least $50 to make NFL Week 3 picks.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS on Thursday Night Football bets for Steelers Browns to place your risk-free first bet, up to $1,000, on the game tonight.

How To Apply The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Thursday Night Football Bets For Steelers Browns

As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a state where BetMGM is licensed to operate, you can create your new account with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS by using the steps above. After funding your account with at least $50, the promotional offer will activate and automatically apply to your initial wager, making your first Thursday Night Football bets for Steelers Browns eligible for the risk-free promotion.

If your first Thursday Night Football bets for Steelers Browns wins, congrats on cashing your first ticket on BetMGM. However, if the wager loses, that's when the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS promotion activates, reimbursing you for the amount of your first bet, up to $1,000, in the form of free bets.

The free bets you receive from the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS will be credited to your new account in five equal payments, with each valued at one-fifth of your initial wager amount. Each of these free bets expires in seven days and cannot be combined with any other promotional offers.

Make Thursday Night Football Bets For Steelers Browns With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

After looking through the NFL Week 3 odds, you'll be ready to make your wagers on Thursday Night Football bets for Steelers Browns with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Two NFL player props that we like are Najee Harris to total over 17.5 receiving yards and Pat Freiermuth to total over 35.5 receiving yards. Regardless if they are playing from behind or they have a lead, the Steelers will likely be passing the football. With the Cleveland pass rush, led by Myles Garrett, being a formidable obstacle, expect Mitchell Trubisky to get the ball out quickly – something that bodes well for the Steelers' underneath receivers, Harris and Freiermuth.

Simply sign up and place either of these Thursday Night Football bets for Steelers Browns with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. Get started today!