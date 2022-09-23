BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Week 3 NFL Best Bets

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

With NFL Week 3 odds available for all of this week's games, placing a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS is the perfect way to make your Week 3 NFL best bets. As long as you are a new BetMGM user who is at least 21 years old and physically present in a state where the sportsbook is licensed to operate, you can claim your $1,000 risk-free bet using the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Make your NFL Week 3 picks and Week 3 NFL best bets with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get up to $1,000 risk-free.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS For Week 3 NFL Best Bets

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code Welcome Offer Risk-Free Bet, Up To $1,000 📆 Bonus Code Last Verified September 23, 2022

To sign up for a BetMGM account, you must be at least 21 years old and located in a state where BetMGM operates. You can use the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Using your risk-free first bet from BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to join one of the best NFL betting sites in the country requires following just a few simple steps. First, click on the link below, which will redirect you to the BetMGM sign-up page. Then, create an account by providing identifying information, including your name, address, email address, and date of birth.

Put BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS in the bonus code field and then make an initial deposit of $10 or more to activate the promotion. This makes your first bet, up to $1,000, on Week 3 NFL best bets risk-free, thanks to the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS For Week 3 NFL Best Bets

After you sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and place your first bet on Week 3 NFL best bets on one of the best sports betting sites, you will reap the benefits of this great welcome offer.

If your first bet wins, then your BetMGM experience will be an off to an ideal start as you can collect your winnings and more on to your next wager. However, if it loses, the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS will reimburse you for the amount of your first bet, up to $1,000, in free bets.

An initial wager of more than $50 will be matched with five free bets, each worth one-fifth the amount of your initial losing bet. A first bet of less than $50 that is graded as a loss, gets you a single free bet equal to the amount wagered.

Free bets from the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS will be credited within 24 hours of a losing bet settlement, after which time you will have seven days to use them. Like the initial wager, these free bets can be used on any sport and aren't limited to specific odds or bet types. Free bets cannot be cashed out or split up further, but all winnings from wagers made with free bets can be withdrawn as soon as those bets settle.

Make Week 3 NFL Best Bets With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

The flexibility of BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS allows you to explore NFL betting and the various bet types available at BetMGM. Our Week 3 NFL best bets alone include moneyline, spread, and total bets, while other available bet types include player props, game props, and One Game Parlays.

Whether you choose to bet on one of these Week 3 NFL best bets, parlay all of them into a single wager, or go a different direction altogether, here are our best bets for NFL Week 3.

The Buffalo Bills have beaten the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans by a combined 55 points, yet the Super Bowl odds favorites are favored by only 5.5 points in Miami against the Dolphins. Buffalo -5.5 (-110) is the first of three Week 3 NFL best bets to choose from when using the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Detroit Lions games have been high scoring, while the Minnesota Vikings have played low-scoring games thus far. The over/under total of 53.5 points suggests offense should win out, but these teams combined for just 36 points when they played in Minnesota last year and both defenses will be amped up for this clash between NFC North foes. Take the under at -110 odds on BetMGM today.

Last but certainly not least, we like the San Francisco 49ers moneyline vs. the Denver Broncos at -120 odds. With Jimmy Garoppolo back as the 49ers' starter and the Russell Wilson era in Denver getting off to a rocky start, it's San Fran's ferocious defense that should be the difference maker here.

Place any or all of these Week 3 NFL best bets with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free first bet, up to $1,000, today.