BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS - Week 5 Over/Under Picks

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

We've reached the quarter-mark of the 2022 NFL season after the Week 4 door closed, leaving us with an entertaining amount of close contests and high-scoring affairs to close out the slate. Whether or not the scoring will carry over to Week 5 remains to be seen, but new BetMGM users can opt for a risk-free first bet by using BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for their Week 5 over/under picks.

By using BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, new users can get a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 to use on Week 5 over/under picks.

Use The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Make Week 5 Over/Under Picks

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 Welcome Offer Risk-Free Bet, Up To $1,000 📆 BetMGM Bonus Code Last Verified October 7, 2022

As long as you are at least 21 years old and physically located in a state where BetMGM is licensed to operate, you are eligible to get a risk-free $1,000 bet by using the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

When you make your first bet with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, BetMGM will reimburse you in the form of free bet credits equal to the amount of your first bet of up to $1,000, if the bet loses. Your free bet that you are awarded if your bet loses will be distributed to you in five equal installments if the bet was $50 or more. If your initial stake amount was lower than $50, it will be granted as one single free bet. If your initial bet wins, however, you will receive your stake amount and winnings as normal, but no additional free bet.

To begin the sign-up process for one of the best sports betting promos, read on and get ready to make Week 5 over/under picks

How Do I Redeem The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS?

Signing up with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS is a quick and easy process. To start, click on the link below to be redirected to BetMGM's new user registration page.

From there, you will be asked to provide your basic identifying information so that the sportsbook can verify your identity.. Once BetMGM successfully verifies your identity, you will be able to enter the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. After that, you will be able to make your initial deposit and place your first wager. The risk-free bet will be active for your first wager and if the wager loses, your free bet credit will be issued in the same amount as your initial stake amount.

With the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you can now make your Week 5 over/under picks without worrying about losing your initial deposit on your first bet at one of the best sports betting sites.

NFL Week 5 Over/Under Picks To Place With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Week 4 of the NFL season saw some high-flying offensive attacks, as the Lions and Seahawks combined to score nearly 100 points in their game while the Kansas City Chiefs put up three touchdowns in the first 20 minutes of their game against the Buccaneers. By using the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you can protect your bankroll when trying to predict the offensive output with your Week 5 over/under picks.

Our favorite Week 5 NFL pick this week is the over 49.5 points in the Eagles vs. Cardinals game. Both teams have fast-paced offensive approaches, dual-threat quarterbacks, and suspect defenses that have shown the tendency to allow a lot of points. For the best price, stay up to date with our Week 5 NFL odds.

With the expectation that this total rises a bit, it's best to get in early and bet on it by using the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to wager on one of the best NFL betting sites.