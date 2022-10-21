BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Week 7 NFL Over/Under Picks

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

We are six weeks into the 2022 NFL season with Week 7 on the horizon. And with 14 games on the NFL Week 7 slate, you will have an abundance of betting markets to bet on with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, including Week 7 NFL Over/Under picks.

When you bet on Week 7 NFL Over/Under picks with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you will get a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000 that you can use with no restrictions on odds or bet type.

You can qualify for your $1,000 risk-free bet as long as you are a new BetMGM user, at least 21 years old, and physically present in a state where the sportsbook is licensed to operate, making this one of the best sports betting promos available.

Signing Up With The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS For Week 7 NFL Over/Under Picks

You can easily sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get your $1,000 risk-free bet by clicking on the link below. Doing so will redirect you to BetMGM so you can begin registering for one of the best sports betting sites.

While you're there, you must enter your name, physical address, email, and phone number while also inputting the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB for new account verification purposes. Once you're finished entering your basic identifying information, you will be prompted to enter the BetMGM Bonus Code, which is ROTOBONUS, in the appropriate field.

To finish activating the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, make your qualifying first-time deposit, which is $10. You can max out this bonus offer by depositing $1,000, however. Make Week 7 NFL Over/Under picks now with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS by clicking through the link below.

Use TheBetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS For Week 7 NFL Over/Under Picks

The first bet of at least $10 that you make on your new account will trigger the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and qualify as your risk-free bet.

If it loses, the welcome offer will kick in and BetMGM will reimburse your account with the exact amount of your first bet's stake in free bets, up to $1000. Depending on the value of your first bet, free bets will be distributed in two different ways. If your losing first bet was less than $50, then you will get on free bet worth that amount. For example, a losing $30 bet will get you a $30 free bet.

However, if your losing first bet exceeds $50, then you will receive five free bets equal to one-fifth of your first bet's stake each. For example, if you max out this offer and place a losing $1,000 wager, then you will get five free bets worth $200 each, thanks to the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

While you will get your free bets within 24 hours of your first bet's settlement, you will have seven days to use your free bets before they expire.

Get your $1,000 risk-free bet from the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS now. Just click through the link below to sign up.

Bet On Week 7 NFL Over/Under Picks With The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

With the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you will have ultimate flexibility when making your NFL Week 7 picks.

If you want to try to break the book with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you can do so risk-free up to $1,000 by placing a parlay bet constructed with Week 7 NFL Over/Under picks.

The best bet that you can make with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS is as follows:

Lions vs Cowboys Over 48 (-110)

Buccaneers vs Panthers Under 40.5 (-110)

Jets vs Broncos Under 39.5 (-110)

Parlay Odds: 595

If you max out the welcome bonus and place a $1,000 bet on the example parlay above, your payout will be $6,957.93 if it settles as a winning wager. However, if it does not, you will get the full stake of your bet back, thanks to the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get your $1,000 risk-free bet to use on Week 7 NFL Over/Under picks now.