BetMGM Bonus Code: Use ROTOBONUS For Risk-Free Bet, Up To $1000, On The NBA Finals

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

With Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Celtics and the Warriors coming up Sunday night, this is the perfect time to sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the action. Entering BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS when you sign up will get you a risk-free first bet, up to $1,000.

Whether that wager is on basketball or any of the other sports available to bet on at BetMGM Sportsbook, signing up with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS makes your first bet risk-free. If your first bet loses, it will be matched, up to $1,000, in free bets.

What's The Bonus Code for BetMGM?

The bonus code for BetMGM is ROTOBONUS. Anyone without an existing BetMGM Sportsbook account who is at least 21 years old and physically located in a state where BetMGM is licensed to operate can enter BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS when they create an account to have their first bet matched, up to $1,000, in free bets.

To sign up, begin by navigating to the BetMGM Sportsbook sign-up page, which can be done by clicking on the link below. While creating an account, you will be asked to confirm your identity by providing your name, address and email address. Make sure to also insert ROTOBONUS when prompted to provide a bonus code. After creating your new account, fund it with an initial deposit of $10 or more to automatically make your first bet risk-free with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

How To Get Free Bets From BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

There are no restrictions on the odds or bet type of your risk-free first bet with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, but it cannot be combined with another BetMGM promotion. On the NBA Finals alone, you could bet on the winner of an individual game, the over/under on the point total, a one game parlay, or even the outcome of the series. If your first wager loses, you will get free bets totaling the amount wagered, up to $1,000. If your initial bet is less than $50, it will be matched with a single equivalent free bet.

The free bets from BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS will be distributed in five equal parts, as long as your first bet is $50 or more. For example, if the first bet you place after signing up with BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS is $1,000, you will get five free bets worth $200 each, if that wager loses. If your first bet wins, you will not receive free bets from BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Using The Free Bets From BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Free bets from BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS will take less than 24 hours to be credited to your account after a losing settlement on your initial wager. There are no limits on the odds of wagers placed with the free bets, and you can use them on any sports betting markets available at BetMGM Sportsbook.

The free bets cannot be cashed out or split up further, and they expire after seven days. Any winnings from wagers made with free bets from BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS can be withdrawn immediately using any of BetMGM's withdrawal options.