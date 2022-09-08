BetMGM Bonus Code: Use ROTOBONUS On Thursday Night Football Picks For Rams vs Bills

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The 2022 NFL season kicks off today as the Super Bowl odds favorite Bills visit the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams. You can get in on the action Thursday by betting on the game with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. New users get a risk-free first bet, up to $1,000, to use on Thursday Night Football picks for Rams vs. Bills.

The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS promotion will apply to the first wager in your new account, so you can bet on Thursday Night Football picks for Rams vs. Bills, different NFL Week 1 odds, or another sport entirely and still be eligible for the risk-free first bet. Opting into this great welcome offer on one of the best NFL betting sites with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS is a no-brainer.

Use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS For $1,000 Risk-Free Bet

🎁 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 🎁 Bonus Code Welcome Offer $1,000 Risk-Free First Bet 📱 BetMGM iOS App Rating: 4.8 ⭐ 📱 BetMGM Android App Rating: 4.4 ⭐ 📆 Bonus Code Verification September 8, 2022

Only new users – without an existing BetMGM account – can use BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. If you are at least 21 years old and located in a state where BetMGM is licensed to operate, you can create a new account in minutes and activate this welcome offer.

Eligible states include Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas (BetMGM Kansas), Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New York (BetMGM NY), Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming. Users located in Washington D.C. and Ontario, Canada, can also sign up, use the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, and start betting on Thursday Night Football picks for Rams vs. Bills today.

How To Sign Up With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

To sign up with one of the best sports betting sites in the country and use the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, start by clicking on the link below. It will redirect you to BetMGM's sign-up page where you will be asked to submit personal information, including your name, address, email address, and date of birth.

In addition to filling out your identifying information, you will also be asked whether you have a bonus code. You might ask, what's the bonus code for BetMGM? It's ROTOBONUS – so make sure to put the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS into the bonus code field to get your risk-free first bet, up to $1,000.

After creating an account with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, just make an initial deposit of $10 or more and the welcome offer will be applied to the first bet you make. Your initial bet will be covered by the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS promotion regardless of the odds or bet type.

Make Thursday Night Football Picks For Rams vs. Bills With BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Possible Thursday Night Football picks for Rams vs. Bills include moneyline, spread, total, One Game Parlay, prop or live bets. With any of these options, you can use your risk-free first bet, up to $1,000, thanks to the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. If your first bet loses, you will receive a free bet matching the total of your initial wager, up to $1,000, within 24 hours of the bet settlement.

The BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS free bets will be paid out in five installments, each equaling one-fifth the total of your losing first bet. The free bets must be used in the denomination they are credited to your account in and expire in seven days. Any winnings from wagers made with free bets from the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS can be withdrawn as soon as the bets settle, as there are no rollover requirements for the welcome promotion.

Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS today for a $1,000 risk-free first bet on Thursday Night Football picks for Rams vs. Bills.