BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS - Risk-Free Bet on Chiefs in Week 1

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

New users that sign up with BetMGM Kansas bonus code "ROTOBONUS" are eligible to receive a risk-free bet of up to $1,000, just in time for the Chiefs to kick off their season.

The Kansas City Chiefs kick off their 2022 season with an exciting matchup against an NFC West opponent in the Arizona Cardinals. Both teams will be down their top wide receivers from 2021, as Tyreek Hill starts a new chapter with the Dolphins in 2022 while DeAndre Hopkins is set to serve a six-game suspension. With so much ambiguity in the air around these passing attacks, it's the perfect chance for a risk-free bet from BetMGM Kansas. This is one of the best Kansas betting promos, so be sure to take advantage.

Redeem The BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to Get $1000 Risk-Free Bet

If you've made it this far, then you know that you can get a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 with the BetMGM Kansas bonus code ROTOBONUS. What you may not know, however, are the few stipulations that accompany this promotion.

🎁 BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS 💰 Wagering Types Sides, totals, parlays, teasers, live betting, and more 📆 Last Validated September 11, 2022

First and foremost, new users must be at least 21 years old and physically located in the state of Kansas. You do not have to be a permanent resident, simply physically located within state lines when you sign up and bet. Secondly, there is a minimum deposit requirement of $50 for this promotion.

As long as you abide by the aforementioned guidelines, you will be eligible for your $1,000 risk-free bet from BetMGM Kansas.

How Do I Sign Up With The BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS?

BetMGM Kansas is known as one of the best Kansas sports betting apps and much of the positive feedback stems from the simplicity of their registration process. To get started with, click the link below to be redirected to the registration page.

Once you land on the registration page, you will be prompted to input some of your identifying information. This will include but is not limited to your date of birth, email address, and mailing address. You will then be able to enter the BetMGM Kansas bonus code ROTOBONUS after BetMGM Kansas verifies your identity and location in Kansas. From there, you will be prompted to make an initial deposit of at least $50 to maintain eligibility for the bonus.

As long as all of the above steps are completed, you will be eligible for the $1,000 risk-free bet. Once your initial wager is placed, you will be credited back the amount equal to your initial wager if the bet grades as a loss, up to $1,000. If it grades out as a win, you will receive the winnings but you will not receive any additional free bet credit.

Get a Risk-Free Bet on the Chiefs in Week 1 at BetMGM Kansas

The best part of the $1,000 risk-free bet from BetMGM Kansas bonus code ROTOBONUS is the fact that you can use it for the Kansas City Chiefs Week 1 matchup against the Cardinals. Because this is a risk-free bet, it may be worth taking a look at bets that provide higher upside and bigger payouts, such as anytime touchdown scorers or a same-game parlay.

