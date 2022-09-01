BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code: Use ROTOBONUS As BetMGM Launches in Kansas

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The moment Kansans have been waiting for is here, as mobile and online sports betting has finally arrived in Kansas. One of the best sportsbook operators that has gone live in Kansas is BetMGM, and it is offering new users a risk-free first bet, up to $1,000, when they sign up with the BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

To use the BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you must be at least 21 years old and located within Kansas state lines. Anyone that checks of those two boxes can download one of the best Kansas sports betting apps and claim their $1,000 risk-free first bet today.

How To Use BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

Now that online sports betting in Kansas is live, you are just a few easy steps away from claiming your risk-free first bet, up to $1,000.

To sign up for BetMGM Kansas, you can simply click on the link below and follow the instructions from there. The link will redirect you to the BetMGM Kansas website, where you can click "Sign Up" in order to create a new BetMGM Kansas account. To sign up, you will have to provide personal information, including your name, address, email address, and date of birth.

You will also have to enter the BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. Make sure to type ROTOBONUS into the appropriate bonus code field so you can claim your risk-free first bet, up to $1,000. As long as you are at least 21 years old, and have not previously created a BetMGM Kansas sportsbook account, then the BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS will automatically apply to the first bet you place after creating and funding your new account.

The deposit minimum to activate the BetMGM Kansas welcome offer from BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS is $10, but a deposit of $1,000 or more is necessary to take advantage of the full extent of this offer, as the maximum risk-free bet total is $1,000.

What Can I Bet On Using The BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS?

The very first bet placed in your new BetMGM Kansas account will be covered by the BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, regardless of the odds or bet type. That means Kansas bettors can wager on sporting events from around the world or on a local team, such as the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl odds.

If you don't want to wait months to cash in your first bet, placing a wager on the Chiefs' NFL Week 1 game on Sept. 11 vs. the Arizona Cardinals is another great betting option. BetMGM Kansas offers plenty of bet types, and the possibilities for Chiefs vs. Cardinals include a moneyline or spread bet, a wager on the total, or even a One Game Parlay that can cover any of the elements above as well as prop bets on individual player performance.

If your first bet loses, the BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS will reimburse you for the amount of your first wager in free bets, up to $1,000. An initial losing wager of $50 or more will be matched with five free bets, each equal to one-fifth of the amount wagered. So a $1,000 first bet – that is graded as a loss – would result in five free bets worth $200 each. If you bet less than $50 with your initial wager, you will receive a single equivalent free bet.

In either case, the free bets from BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS will be credited to your BetMGM Kansas account within 24 hours of a losing settlement on your initial bet.

Wagering With BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS Free Bets

After receiving the free bets from BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, you will have one week to use them before they expire. Just like the initial bet, you can wager on any available sports betting market, odds or bet type. The only exception when using the free bets from BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS is that they cannot be combined with any other BetMGM Kansas promotion.

You cannot withdraw free bets from your new account or use BetMGM's early cashout feature on wagers made with free bets. However, all winnings from wagers placed with free bets from the BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS can be withdrawn as soon those bets settle, as there are no playthrough or rollover requirements associated with the BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS welcome offer.

This is one of the best Kansas betting promos and all you have to do is sign up with the BetMGM Kansas Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and start betting at BetMGM Kansas today.