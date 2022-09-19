BetRivers Bonus Code: Eagles vs Vikings Predictions Tonight

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The Eagles vs. Vikings matchup promises to be a banger. While this marquee matchup in primetime is already great to watch, betting on it will make it that much more fun and exciting. When you bet on Eagles vs. Vikings predictions tonight with the BetRivers Bonus Code, you can get a 2nd Chance Free Bet, up to $500, on the last of the NFL Week 2 betting odds.

BetRivers is one of the best sports betting sites on the market, and the BetRivers Bonus Code is the perfect way to bet on the Eagles vs. Vikings predictions tonight.

Use BetRivers Bonus Code For A 2nd Chance Free Bet For Eagles vs. Vikings Predictions Tonight

🎁 BetRivers Bonus Code 2nd Chance Free Bet, Up To $500 🖊️ BetRivers Welcome Offer 2nd Chance Free Bet, Up To $500 ($100 max in NY) 📲 BetRivers Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Bonus Code Last Verified September 19, 2022

To qualify for the BetRivers Bonus Code, you must be a new BetRivers user, at least 21 years old, and physically located in a state where the betting platform is licensed to operate.

Please note that users in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia will get the welcome offer discussed above from the BetRivers Bonus Code. However, New York sports betting users who use the BetRivers Bonus Code will be privy to a 2nd Chance Free Bet, worth up to $100 instead.

To activate the BetRivers Bonus Code for a 2nd Chance Free Bet, up to $500, you must first click on the direct sign-up link on this page. Doing so will reroute you to the BetRivers registration page, where you will gain access to one of the top NFL betting sites on the market.

From there, you must enter some basic information including your name, physical address, phone number, and email address while entering your DOB and the last 4 digits of your SSN for account verification purposes.

Next, make your qualifying initial deposit of at least $10 to activate the BetRivers Bonus Code for Eagles vs. Vikings predictions tonight.

How To Sign Up With The BetRivers Bonus Code For A 2nd Chance Bet On Eagles vs. Vikings Predictions Tonight

The first bet of at least $10 that you make on your new account will qualify for the BetRivers Bonus Code welcome offer. Since there are no restrictions on odds or bet type, you can use this welcome offer on any open market at BetRivers, including your NFL Week 2 picks on this week's finale.

If your qualifying first bet is graded as a loss, then the BetRivers Bonus Code will kick in and your account will be credited with a free bet equal to the amount of your first bet's stake, up to $500.

You will get your free bet within 24 hours of your qualifying initial bet's settlement. Once you get it, be mindful that you will have 14 days to use it before it expires. Your free bet must be used on markets with odds of -200 or longer. And while you can use it on a parlay bet, please note that each leg of the parlay must have odds of -200 or longer as well.

Bet On Eagles vs. Vikings Predictions Tonight With The BetRivers Bonus Code

You can use the BetRivers Bonus Code to bet on tonight's Eagles vs. Vikings predictions tonight.

If you think the Eagles will win and cover the -2.5 spread (-110), you can use the BetRivers Bonus Code to bet on it.

However, if you believe that there will be an abundance of points scored between these two high-octane offenses and that over 50.5 (-112) is the right play, you can use the welcome offer to place that wager instead.

Stop wasting any more time! Bet on Eagles vs. Vikings predictions tonight with the BetRivers Bonus Code and get your hands on a 2nd Chance Free Bet, up to $500.