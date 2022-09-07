BetRivers Bonus Code: Get 2nd Chance Free Bet, Up To $500, For NFL Week 1 Betting Today

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The 2022 NFL season has finally arrived and is set to kick off with the Buffalo Bills taking on the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night. That opening matchup is merely a teaser as the best NFL betting sites have already released their NFL Week 1 odds, and you can take part in the NFL Week 1 betting action with the BetRivers Bonus Code.

By signing up using the BetRivers Bonus Code, you get a 2nd Chance Free Bet, up to $500, for NFL Week 1 betting today. To qualify for this great welcome offer, you must be at least 21 years old and physically located in a state where BetRivers is licensed to operate. As long as you meet these criteria, you can claim your 2nd Chance Free Bet and use it on NFL Week 1 betting, thanks to the BetRivers Bonus Code.

How To Activate The BetRivers Bonus Code For 2nd Chance Free Bet, Up To $500

🎁 BetRivers Bonus Code 2nd Chance Free Bet Up To $500 📍 States Available AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NY, PA, VA, WV 🖊️ Welcome Bonus Offer 2nd Chance Free Bet, Up To $500 ($100 max in NY) 📲 BetRivers Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Bonus Last Verified September 7, 2022

To activate the BetRivers Bonus Code to get your 2nd Chance Free Bet, up to $500, you must first click on the direct sign-up link on this page. Doing so will redirect you to the BetRivers registration page, where you will be asked to enter some basic identifying information, including your full name, physical address, phone number, and email. You will also be prompted to enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB for verification purposes.

Once your new BetRivers account is created and verified, you must deposit at least $10 to activate the BetRivers Bonus Code. Then, place your first bet, and if it loses, you will receive a free bet equal to your stake, up to $500. If you are New York sports betting with the BetRivers Bonus Code, you get a slightly different welcome offer of up to $100. All other states where BetRivers is licensed to operate get a 2nd Chance Free Bet, up to $500.

Can I Use The BetRivers Bonus Code For NFL Week 1 Betting?

Yes, you can use the BetRivers Bonus Code for NFL Week 1 betting. Simply click through the link below, follow the sign-up instructions above, and make a first-time deposit of at least $10. Then the 2nd Chance Free Bet, up to $500, is all yours for the NFL Week 1 betting picks of your choice.

If your first bet, up to $500, is graded as a loss, you get a free bet matching your initial wager credited to your account within 24 hours of the bet settlement. Your free bet credits from the BetRivers Bonus Code expire 30 days after issuance. Free bets can be used on wagers with odds of -200 odds or longer. When free bets are using in parlays, each leg must have odds of -200 or longer as well. For example, -195 odds will qualify, but -205 odds will not.

Any free bets from the BetRivers Bonus Code cannot be used on House Specials nor can they be combined with any other BetRivers promotions. The free bet credits only have a 1x playthrough, which matches the lowest rollover requirement of the best sports betting sites in the U.S. This means you can immediately withdraw any winnings accrued from your BetRivers Bonus Code free bets.

Use The BetRivers Bonus Code On NFL Week 1 Betting

With the BetRivers Bonus Code, you can place wagers on NFL Week 1 betting or even Super Bowl odds. After you sign up with the BetRivers Bonus Code, choose any NFL Week 1 odds of -200 or longer for your 2nd Chance Free Bet, up to $500.

NFL Week 1 betting is even more fun with the BetRivers Bonus Code since a losing wager, up to $500, will be reimbursed for the amount of your first bet in free bets. Sign up at BetRivers today!