BetRivers Bonus Code: Get 2nd Chance Free Bet, Up To $500, On NFL Week 2 Betting

NFL betting is in full swing with Week 1 in the books. Now, with NFL Week 2 kicking off Thursday, it's time to take a look at the NFL Week 2 betting odds. With the BetRivers Bonus Code, new users get a 2nd Chance Free Bet, up to $500, to use on NFL Week 2 picks.

When you sign up with the BetRivers Bonus Code, a 2nd Chance Free Bet, up to $500, is all yours as long as you are a new user who is at least 21 years old and physically present in a state where BetRivers is licensed to operate. These states include Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia. This offer is also catered to new users in Ontario, where the legal betting age is 19 years old. Please note that new users taking part in New York sports betting are privy to a differing welcome offer, which is a 2nd Chance Free Bet, up to $100.

🎁 BetRivers Bonus Code 2nd Chance Free Bet, Up To $500 🖊️ BetRivers Bonus Code Offer 2nd Chance Free Bet, Up To $500 ($100 max in NY) 📲 BetRivers Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Bonus Code Verification September 14, 2022

Activating the BetRivers Bonus Code to get your 2nd Chance Free Bet for NFL Week 2 betting is a streamlined process. Start by clicking on the direct sign-up link on this page, which will reroute you to the BetRivers registration page.

Once there, you'll be required to enter some basic information including your name, physical address, email, and phone number. You will also be prompted to enter the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB for verification purposes.

After your new account is created and verified, you must make an initial deposit of at least $10. Doing so will activate the BetRivers Bonus Code and the 2nd Chance Free Bet welcome offer will automatically be applied to your first bet, up to $500.

The first bet of at least $10 that you place on your new BetRivers account will qualify for the 2nd Chance Free Bet welcome offer. There are no restrictions on the odds or bet type when using the BetRivers Bonus Code on NFL Week 2 betting.

If your first bet wins, you can collect your payout and move on to your next bet. However, if it settles as a loss, the BetRivers Bonus Code will kick in and your account will be credited with a free bet equal to the amount of your qualifying first bet's stake, up to $500.

Free bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours of the settlement of your qualifying first bet and expire 14 days after they are issued. Free bets from the BetRivers Bonus Code can only be used on betting markets with odds of -200 longer. While you can use your free bets on parlays, each leg of the parlay must also have odds of -200 or longer.

