Beyond the Big Game: The Best Super Bowl Week Events in Las Vegas

Fans lucky enough to be heading to the Super Bowl will get to experience not just the big game itself but an entire week-long celebration. Whether it's special events or parties, the city holding the big game always offers shortage of things to do before the Super Bowl. And this year, the game happens to be in a city that never sleeps: Las Vegas.

Today, we will look at 10 Super Bowl Week events in Las Vegas.

Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night Fueled by Gatorade

Super Bowl LVII Opening Night Fueled by Gatorade is an event held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Players and coaches on each team will make their first public appearances at this event, which takes place on the Monday prior to the game.

Fans can listen in as the media interviews coaches and players. It serves as a media availability event as the teams prepare for the championship in addition to being part of the fan experience.

It should to be the perfect way to begin an exciting week. In addition to the media availability, Allegiant Stadium will host entertainment, photo opportunities and more.

MAXIM Casino Royale Experience 2024

On Saturday, February 10, MAXIM and unKommon events will host one of the biggest Super Bowl parties of the week. MAXIM held a terrific party in Arizona last year, and this year's is highly anticipated.

21 Savage and 50 Cent are among the musical guests expected to perform. The party will be held at the Resorts World Las Vegas Center. The website suggests that this party will be one attendees "will not forget anytime soon."

Shaq's Fun House

Shaquille O'Neal will host his party, Shaq's Fun House , on Friday. February 9. The event will take place during the weekend and will feature music artists such as Lil Wayne and Diplo. Shaq, who is a DJ himself, will perform as well.

The party is described as a mixture of a musical and carnival festival. In addition to the aforementioned musical talent, the event will feature carnival-like games. Multiple celebrities are expected to attend as well.

This party is perfect for people who enjoy doing activities rather than just listening to music. There should be plenty to do with all of the carnival games, and Shaq's Fun House appears to be a great way to spend your Friday night ahead of the Super Bowl.

Gronk Beach

Gronk Beach is back in 2024 in Las Vegas. The event is described as "Rob Gronkowski's personally curated music festival." The former star tight end hosts the party, which will also feature musical guests such as Afrojack and DJ Irie.

The party is beach-themed and will take place at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas. If you want a pool party during Super Bowl week, Gronk Beach is probably your best option.

Celebrities are expected to attend in addition to Gronkowski himself, so this should be another entertaining event.

Guy Frieri's Flavortown Tailgate

Guy Frieri's Flavortown Tailgate is described as "part food festival, part music festival, America's best tailgate."

The event will host restaurant pop-ups with no shortage of food options. Dustin Lynch and Diplo are among the musical artists expected to perform at the tailgate.

The party will take place in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, behind the High Roller & The Linq Promenade. Fans who enjoy good food and football will absolutely love this event.

Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Michael Rubin is set to host another big party, and this time it will take place ahead of the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. It is a private VIP event and is expected to include musical performances from "chart-topping artists," according to People .

Rubin's last big party featured some of the biggest names in entertainment and sports, and this year's party is expected to be the same. It is not clear exactly what celebrities will be attending, but People reports that artists such as Travis Scott, The Chainsmokers and Ice Spice will perform.

This will be one of the hottest parties of Super Bowl week.

Michelob ULTRA Country Club

People also reports that Michelob ULTRA Country Club is back and will take place in Las Vegas during Super Bowl week.

This party takes place at Topgolf in Las Vegas. Lil Wayne and T-Pain will perform at the event, while attendees will get to experience an epic night of golfing and fun.

Plenty of celebrities and athletes will attend the party as well. Topgolf's continued popularity will make this one of the most sought-after events of the week.

Taste of the NFL

Taste of the NFL is an NFL event scheduled for February 10. Those who attend will be treated to a variety of food options by top-tier chefs.

"Guests will enjoy a tasting menu curated by the country's most talented chefs, opportunities to mingle with NFL greats, and incredible surprise and delight moments," the event's website states.

If you want good food and a chance to hangout with NFL legends, then this party is the one for you.

2024 Big Game Bash

The 2024 Big Game Bash is a highly-anticipated viewing party, via circalasvegas.com . You can watch the game at Stadium Swim or even reserve a Private Watch Zone. This projects to be one of the premier viewing parties on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Circa Sportsbook, as the world's largest sportsbook, provides a true Las Vegas experience while watching the game. There are many different ways to watch, but the 2024 Big Game Bash in front of those giant screens is an intriguing option to say the least.

Hard Rock Cafe

The Hard Rock Cafe is hosting a Super Bowl event. Although this party isn't quite as glamorous as some of the other options on this list, watching the big game at the Hard Rock Cafe will not disappoint.

The event will provide an open bar and plenty of food selections for the game. The experience is a bit more casual, but still should be a good time.