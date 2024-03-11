Beyond the Field: Exploring the Most Wagered-On Events Outside of Professional Sports

Sports betting has increased in popularity over the years. More states have begun to legalize it as well, which has only led to further interest. However, events outside of the sports world draw traction as well.

The Oscars

One popular example of an event that gets wagered on quite frequently is the Oscars. So how does betting work on an event like the Oscars? In all reality, it is similar to futures betting in sports. For example, one of the most popular categories to bet on is Best Picture. According to FanDuel , the film with the best odds of winning Best Picture in 2024 was Oppenheimer, which had -5000 odds. Poor Things (+1800), The Zone of Interest (+3400), Barbie (+4100), and Anatomy of a Fall (+4500) rounded out the top five. Best Actor and Actress are also popular categories to bet on. Here's a table of FanDuel's odds for the actor and actress categories:

Best Actress, Film FanDuel Odds Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon -240 Emma Stone, Poor Things +130 Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall +2300 Carey Mulligan, Maestro +3700 Anette Bening, Nyad +4500

Best Actor, Film FanDuel Odds Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer -1300 Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers +650 Bradley Cooper, Maestro +2300 Colman Domingo, Rustin +6500 Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction +6500

There are a number of other categories you can bet on as well, such as best director, best-supporting actor and actress, and more. Non-sports fans and sports fans can both enjoy betting on something like the Oscars. Consistent followers of the movie industry can use their expertise when placing their bets. Meanwhile, sports fans who may not be as familiar with these movies can rely on the odds. Of course, there are analysts and experts willing to provide advice. Sports fans often watch sports betting videos and/or podcasts, and there are similar sources of advice for the Oscars.

More Movie Betting

Betting on films goes beyond just the Oscars, though. Fans can bet on various different shows and movies. For example, you can sometimes make predictions for certain actors and/or actresses to appear in upcoming projects. This is popular for sequels where the cast has yet to be announced. Additionally, some sportsbooks offer the ability to bet on predictions for upcoming shows or movies. This is a fun way to increase your interest in a show or film. Of course, it is important to note that you should always gamble responsibly.

Music Industry

You can also bet on music events, such as the Grammys. The 2024 Grammys are in the rearview mirror but Taylor Swift was a favorite in multiple categories according to different sportsbooks.

Swift, who is arguably the most famous musician in the world right now, was the favorite in Album of the Year and Song of the Year according to various sportsbooks.

In a similar fashion to the movie industry, you can place bets outside of major award shows in music as well. Do you think your favorite artist will release an album this year but it hasn't been officially announced? Perhaps one of the top legal sportsbooks will offer odds for such a prediction.

Betting Outside of Sports

The entertainment industry is not always as connected to betting as sports is. Songs and movies are usually scripted, planned, and written, leaving not as much to chance or luck. In sports, anything can happen which is why betting is so popular within the industry. With that being said, the entertainment industry still offers plenty of betting options.