Caesars Promo Code: Redeem A $1250 First Bet On Caesars Now

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The NBA regular season broke records for the most attendance and sellouts. Now, the NBA Playoffs will look to capitalize on this increased popularity, and the betting odds suggest we are in for an exciting postseason. If you are looking for one of the best sports betting apps to bet on basketball this week, look no further than Caesars Sportsbook.

Sign up up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to claim the $1,250 first bet offer for the NBA Playoffs from one of the best sportsbook promo codes. Follow the steps below to get signed up and place your NBA betting picks tonight.

Sign Up With The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL

As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a legal betting state, you can sign up with one of the best sports betting sites by using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to claim a special welcome bonus to use on the NBA Playoffs. By following the steps to sign up below, you will receive a $1,250 first bet on Caesars today.

To sign up and claim this bonus, start by clicking our Caesars Sportsbook link. This will take to you to the Caesars Sportsbook registration page. Once there, you will be asked to provide information in order to verify your identity, including your name, email address, and physical address. Fund your new account with at least $20 and enter the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL in the promo code field to finish your sign-up.

Claim A First Bet On NBA With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL

Follow the steps we outlined above in order to create your new sports betting account on Caesars Sportsbook. You will also receive the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL welcome bonus, which is a $1,250 first NBA bet on Caesars this week. Once you make the qualifying deposit, the promo activates to make your first wager eligible for the first bet offer.

If your first bet on the NBA this week wins, congrats on cashing your first ticket on your new Caesars account! However, if your first bet loses, the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL offer activates to reimburse the amount of your initial wager, up to $1,250, in the form of bonus bets.

Bonus bets received from the Caesars welcome offer expire in 14 days, so make sure to use them before they disappear.

If you're in Massachusetts, sign up with a generous offer on one of the best Massachusetts betting apps by signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code ROTOFULL.

Bet On The NBA With The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL

Tonight, the final two games of the NBA Play-In Tournament will take place, giving us two important games to watch and bet on. The winners will earn themselves the final two spots in the NBA Playoffs, while the losers will be watching the postseason from home.

Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL for a first bet on the NBA worth up to $1,250.

Take advantage of great NBA odds and promotions on Caesars Sportsbook all NBA Playoffs. Also, when you place NBA betting picks on Caesars, you will also earn points towards discounted hotel stays, dining offers, casino bonuses, and more thanks to Caesars Rewards, the loyalty program at Caesars Sportsbook.