Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code: ROTO15 Gets $1500 Risk-Free Bet For New Users

Caesars Sportsbook New York has the largest welcome offer available at any mobile sportsbook operating in the Empire State. New users who enter Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 while signing up can earn a free bet, up to $1,500.

In order to use Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15, you must be at least 21 years old and located in New York or any other state in which Caesars Sportsbook is licensed to operate. Keep reading for details on activating and using Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15.

Getting Started With Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15

Any new Caesars Sportsbook user can create an account and input Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 while doing so, as long as they are in an eligible state and at least 21 years old. The states in which this offer is currently available are New York, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Start by clicking the link below, which will redirect you to the Caesars Sportsbook sign-up page. To make a Caesars Sportsbook account, you will need to provide nominal personal information, including your name, address, email address and date of birth. There will also be a promo code field, so make sure to type ROTO15 into that field during the sign-up process. After creating your new account, simply make an initial deposit of $20 or more to automatically activate the Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 welcome offer, which will match your first bet, up to $1,500, with an equivalent free bet if that wager loses.

What Does Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 Apply To?

Once you create and fund your new account, Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 will apply to the first bet you place. If this wager loses, it will be matched with a free bet equal to the amount wagered, up to $1,500.

There are no restrictions on the odds or bet type for your initial wager when using Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15. Your first bet can be a straight bet, parlay or Same Game Parlay on any available sports betting market, and a parlay could even encompass multiple sports. The free bet from Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 will be added to your account no more than two business days after a losing settlement on your initial wager.

Using Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 Free Bet

After receiving the free bet from Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15, you will have two weeks to use it before it expires. The free bet can be used like cash on Caesars Sportsbook and you will not be limited by bet type or odds when using it. However, you must use the entire free bet total on a single wager and it cannot combined with other promotions. The free bet itself also cannot be withdrawn from your account.

There are no additional rollover or playthrough requirements associated with Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15, which means you can immediately withdraw any winnings stemming from the wager placed using your free bet. If you choose to keep those winnings in your account, you can use them to explore some of the other exciting promotions offered at Caesars Sportsbook New York.