Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code: ROTO15 Gets $1500 Risk-Free For Colts vs Bills Predictions In Preseason Week 1

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The Buffalo Bills football season is officially upon us and Caesars Sportsbook is ready to welcome you with open arms. The sportsbook is offering a generous welcome offer with Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 for a $1,500 risk-free first bet, making Colts vs Bills predictions in preseason Week 1 the perfect opportunity to get in on the action.

With no restrictions on the $1,500 risk-free bet from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15, new users have the ability to bet on player props, point spreads, parlays, and more. As long as you are at least 21 years old and physically located in a state where Caesars Sportsbook is licensed to operate, you are eligible to redeem the Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 welcome offer.

Bet On Colts vs Bills Predictions In Preseason Week 1 With Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15

With MVP candidate Josh Allen not suiting up for the Buffalo in its first preseason game, Bills fans will get a long look at Case Keenum and Matt Barkley against the Indianapolis Colts. This makes the Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 risk-free bet, up to $1,500, a great perk to use for this game without the safety of Allen calling the shots for the Bills.

Signing up for this promotion to bet on Colts vs Bills predictions in Preseason Week 1 is easy. The first step is clicking the link below to be redirected to the new user registration page. Once you're there, you will be asked to provide your personal contact information, including your name, date of birth, and address. Once your information is verified, you'll need to add Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 in the promo code field. From there, make a deposit of at least $20 to activate the welcome offer and take advantage of the risk-free bet, up to $1,500. The amount of your risk-free first bet will match the amount of your initial deposit.

How Does Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 Work?

When you place your first bet in your new Caesars Sportsbook account, Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 will be applied automatically. The sport you bet on with your initial bet does not matter, as the risk-free bet can be used on any bet type in any sports betting market available.

When Caesars Sportsbook notes that the bet is risk-free, it really means it. If you win your first bet, congratulations, you can either withdraw your winnings or continue betting with those funds. You will not, however, receive any free bet credits. If your first bet with Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code loses, you will get reimbursed with a free bet equal to the amount of your initial wager, up to $1,500.

Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 Free Bet Details

The free bet from Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 cannot be cashed out and it must be used on a single wager. Unlike many other sportsbook promotions, the Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 free bet carries no rollover requirements, which allows you to withdraw your winnings from free bet wagers immediately once the bet settles. The free bet expires in 14 days.

Be sure to use Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 for a risk-free bet, up to $1,500, for Colts vs Bills predictions in Preseason Week 1 today.