Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code: ROTO15 Makes Your First Bet Risk-Free, Up To $1500, For Mets vs Angels On Sunday Night Baseball

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The Mets take on the Angels on Sunday Night Baseball, giving New York MLB fans one last chance to wager on the NL East leaders today. Taking on the likes of Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani is no easy task, so why not make your first bet risk-free?

Using Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15, you can try out a world-class sportsbook with a risk-free first bet, up to $1,500. Whether you bet on the Mets, Angels or want to try your hand in one of the many other sports betting options available at Caesars Sportsbook, Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 makes your first bet completely risk-free.

How To Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15

To sign up with Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15, you'll need to be a new Caesars Sportsbook user, be at least 21 years of age, and physically located in New York or one of the other states the sportsbook does business in – Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Maryland, Colorado, Virginia, New Jersey, North Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, Washington DC or Nevada. If you check off those boxes, then you're eligible to use Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15.

The steps to create your new Caesars Sportsbook account are also very straightforward. Begin by accessing the sign-up page through the link below. Input the usual identifying information needed to create an online account – i.e. your name, address and email address. Then, be sure to enter Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 into the corresponding promo code field to activate this generous welcome offer. At this point, the one remaining step to use Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 is to fund your account by making an initial deposit of at least $20.

What Is The Promo Code For Caesars Sportsbook NY?

Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 is the key to unlocking Caesars Sportsbook's outstanding welcome offer for first-time users. Entering the promo code in the appropriate field during the sign-up process automatically guarantees that your first bet will qualify to be risk-free, up to $1,500.

Keep in mind that only your first bet will qualify for the offer afforded by Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15. That bet must also settle as a losing wager in order to be credited with the free bet funds. If it does, then you'll have a free bet equal to the amount of your losing wager, up to $1,500, added to your account no more than 48 hours after that settlement.

Using Free Bet From Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15?

Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 allows those who qualify for a free bet to use it without restrictions on the odds or bet type you can wager on. You'll have 14 days from when it is credited to your account to utilize the free bet and, if you're fortunate enough to net some winnings from the use of that free bet, you're able to withdraw your winnings immediately, without any additional rollover.

The welcome offer from Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15 cannot be combined with any other Caesars Sportsbook offers, but you can check them out after you sign up with Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code ROTO15.