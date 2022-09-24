Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTOFULL: Bet On Eagles vs Commanders Picks

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

One of several NFL Week 3 division rivalry games involves the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field on Sunday. The most intriguing storyline is that QB Carson Wentz will be facing his former team for the time. And with Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTOFULL, you can place your first bet on Caesars for your Eagles vs. Commanders picks this weekend.

New Caesars Sportsbook users in Pennsylvania wanting to ratchet up the excitement are in luck. With the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, they'll be able to secure a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits, while getting the chance to try out one of the best NFL betting sites around.

Use Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTOFULL To Bet On Eagles vs. Commanders Picks

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTOFULL 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook Welcome Offer $1,250 First Bet On Caesars + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits 📆 Promo Code Verification September 24, 2022

Bet on Eagles vs. Commanders picks using the Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTOFULL with one of the best Pennsylvania sportsbooks today. Simply put, if you're at least 21 years old and physically located in Pennsylvania, then it's easy to sign up and bet on NFL Week 3 picks with the Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTOFULL.

Do so by clicking on the link below, which takes you to the Caesars Sportsbook PA sign-up page. Once there, make sure to input your name, address, e-mail address, and any other identifying information that's part of the registration process. You'll also need to enter the Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTOFULL in the required field to ensure you have access to all of the benefits of this great welcome offer.

Make your first deposit of at least $20 and you're all set to place your first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, thanks to the Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTOFULL.

Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTOFULL Details For Eagles vs. Commanders Game

New Caesars Sportsbook users in Pennsylvania should make sure to input the Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTOFULL when creating an account to lock in their $1,250 first bet on Caesars as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

There are a few particulars to keep in mind regarding the use of the Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTOFULL for the Eagles vs. Commanders game. Your initial qualifying bet can be used on any betting market, bet type, or odds available on Caesars Sportsbook PA, but that wager will have to settle as a loss in order for you to receive any free bet credits from this promotion.

If your first bet settles as a loss, you'll receive a free bet credit equal to the amount of your original wager within 48 hours of the bet settlement. Free bet credits expire in 14 days and cannot be combined with any other Caesars Sportsbook PA offer.

Make Eagles vs. Commanders Picks With Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTOFULL

Eagles fans are over the top with excitement after an encouraging 2-0 start that's seen all of the team's biggest stars make notable contributions. With a visit to the division-rival Commanders on tap in Week 3, Caesars Sportsbook PA bettors can make the NFC East showdown all the more exciting by making Eagles vs. Commanders picks today.

We're expecting Philly to remain undefeated and you can include that in a parlay using the Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTOFULL. Take the Eagles moneyline and the over on the 47-point total at +156 odds with your first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250.

Be sure to check out all of the NFL Week 3 odds available for Eagles vs. Commanders picks this weekend and to sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTOFULL to make your favorite bet.