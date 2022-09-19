Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTOFULL: Vikings vs Eagles Monday Night Football Predictions

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Philadelphia Eagles fans can get some skin in the game tonight against the Minnesota Vikings, thanks to the great welcome offer from Caesars Sportsbook PA and the Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTOFULL.

By using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, new users get their first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250 – a perfect way to make Vikings vs. Eagles Monday Night Football predictions.

Use Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTOFULL For Vikings vs. Eagles Monday Night Football Predictions

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTOFULL 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook PA Welcome Offer $1,250 First Bet On Caesars + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits 📆 Promo Code Last Verified September 19, 2022

With the Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTOFULL, you not only get a $1,250 first bet on, but Caesars Sportsbook PA is also offering new users 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits when they sign up. As long as you are at least 21 years old and physically located in a Pennsylvania, then you are eligible to take advantage of this generous offer to make your Vikings vs. Eagles Monday Night Football predictions using the best NFL Week 2 odds on Caesars Sportsbook PA.

As one of the top sportsbooks in PA, the Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTOFULL has no restrictions when it comes to the odds, bet type, or market for your first bet. If your initial wager wins, you'll collect your winnings, but will not receive any free bet credit. If your first bet loses, however, you will receive a free bet credit matching your initial wager, up to $1,250, from Caesars Sportsbook PA. The free bet credit will be issued within 48 hours of your initial bet's settlement and expires in 14 days.

How To Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTOFULL For Vikings vs. Eagles Monday Night Football Predictions

Much like the other best NFL betting sites, signing up with the Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTOFULL is a quick and easy process. To begin, click the link below and you will be redirected to the Caesars Sportsbook PA registration page.

Next, you will be asked to provide your basic identifying information. From there, Caesars Sportsbook PA will verify your identity and you will be prompted to enter Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTOFULL. Once this is complete, your final step is making a qualifying initial deposit of at least $10.

Now place your first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, on Vikings vs. Eagles Monday Night Football predictions, courtesy of the Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTOFULL.

Bet On Vikings vs. Eagles Monday Night Football Predictions With Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTOFULL

Using the Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTOFULL for your Vikings vs. Eagles Monday Night Football predictions makes your first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250.

As two-point home favorites on Caesars Sportsbook PA, the Eagles are a great bet to cover the spread. Philadelphia has one of the best groups of offensive skill position players in the NFL, including A.J. Brown, who went for 10 catches and 155 yards in his Eagles debut. The defensive unit should be able to put enough pressure on Kirk Cousins and the Vikings' offense to pull out the win.

If you're ready to put your Vikings vs. Eagles Monday Night Football predictions to the test, sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook PA Promo Code ROTOFULL and use your $1,250 first bet on Caesars today.