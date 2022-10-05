Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: Early NFL Week 5 Betting Picks

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Betting lines for Week 5 of the NFL season are already up on Caesars Sportsbook, so you can start wagering on the early NFL Week 5 betting picks below. Doing so as soon as possible is advantageous for a couple of reasons.

Not only can you potentially benefit from locking in a favorable line before a possible shift in odds, but the sooner you sign up for Caesars Sportsbook, the sooner you can take advantage of the generous welcome offer from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL. Your first bet will be on Caesars, up to $1,250, for early NFL Week 5 betting picks with one of the best sports betting promos on the market.

Who Can Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL On Early NFL Week 5 Betting Picks?

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook Welcome Offer $1,250 First Bet On Caesars + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits 📆 Promo Code Last Verified October 5, 2022

To sign up with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, you must be a new customer who is at least 21 years old, and physically present in a state where Caesars Sportsbook operates. These states are Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas (Caesars Sportsbook Kansas), Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York (Caesars Sportsbook New York), Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

The link below will redirect you to the Caesars Sportsbook sign-up page. There, you can create an account on one of the best sports betting sites by providing identifying personal information including your name, address, email address and date of birth. The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL offer can be activated by putting "ROTOFULL" in the promo code field.

After creating your account and providing Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, make an initial deposit of at least $10, and your first bet will be on Caesars. Whether you wager on early NFL Week 5 betting picks or any other sport, your first qualifying wager will be matched in free bets up to $1,250 if it loses. To qualify, your bet must be at least $10 and cannot be used for a promotion other than the one from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL.

How To Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL On Early NFL Week 5 Betting Picks

After signing up with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL and placing your initial bet, you will receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits within seven days of your initial bet settling, regardless of that wager's result. If your initial wager settles in a loss, you will also receive a free bet equal to the amount wagered, up to $1,250.

The free bet from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL will be added to your account within two business days of a losing settlement on your qualifying initial bet. You will then have 14 days to use the free bet before it expires. The free bet cannot be withdrawn or split up, but it can be used to wager on any sport with no restrictions on odds or bet type. All winnings from the wager made with the free bet can be withdrawn at your convenience, as there are no additional rollover requirements for the welcome offer from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL.

Betting On NFL Week 5 Betting Picks With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL

Getting a losing first bet matched with a free bet up to $1,250 with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL is pretty sweet, but placing a winning first bet would be even sweeter. Looking at the NFL Week 5 odds, wagering on one of these early NFL Week 5 betting picks could help you do just that:

Spread: Cleveland Browns +3.0 (-110) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Moneyline: Cincinnati Bengals (+143) vs. Baltimore Ravens

Total: Over 46.5 points (-110) for Detroit Lions at New England Patriots

Don't wait! Use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL for a free bet, up to $1,250, for early NFL Week 5 betting picks.