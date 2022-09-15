Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: Expert Picks for Chargers vs. Chiefs

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

To kick off NFL Week 2, a matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs features two of the Super Bowl odds favorites. If you're looking to get into NFL betting, Caesars Sportsbook is the perfect place to find NFL Week 2 odds. Sign up using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL for expert picks for Chargers vs. Chiefs.

New users who are at least 21 years old can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL today to claim one of the most valuable and exciting welcome bonuses in the entire sports betting industry. Not only will you be awarded 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits, but Caesars Sportsbook will also insure your first bet, up to $1,250.

Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL On Expert Picks For Chargers vs. Chiefs

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL 🖊️ Welcome Offer $1,250 First Bet On Caesars + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits 📍 States Available AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV 📆 Promo Code Last Verification September 15, 2022

As long as you are a new user of Caesars Sportsbook, physically located within a state where Caesars Sportsbook is licensed to operate (i.e. Caesars Sportsbook New York and Caesars Sportsbook Kansas), and at least 21 years old, you are eligible for this generous welcome offer from one of the best online sportsbooks on the market.

Every sportsbook has a welcome offer in order to attract new sports bettors. The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL welcome offer stands out from the pack due to the overall value it provides new users. This promotion gives new users 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Rewards Credits for the sportsbook's great loyalty program. On top of that, new users will be given a first bet that is insured, up to $1,250.

To sign up and claim this exciting welcome offer, start by clicking our Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL link. This will take you to the Caesars Sportsbook registration page. Once you are there, you will be prompted to provide basic personal info in order to verify your identity, such as your name, email and physical address.

After your new account has been created, fund it with at least $20 and enter the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL in the promo code field.

Claim Your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL Bonus Offer

By following the steps outlined above, you will have created your new account. When you enter the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL and deposit at least $20, the welcome offer will be activated and applied to your account. This means your first wager will automatically qualify for the worry-free bet worth up to $1,250. You will also receive your 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

If you first wager is a winner, congrats on cashing your first ticket on Caesars Sportsbook! However, if your first wager is loser, that is win the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL offer kicks in and reimburses the amount of your wager, up to $1,250. Put that promo code to good use with a $1250 Bet On Chargers vs Chiefs.

Bonus funds that are received from the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL promo will be dispersed within two days of your losing bet being graded. These credits have a 14-day expiration date, so make sure to use them up before they disappear.

Make Expert Picks for Chargers vs. Chiefs With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL

Thursday Night Football for Week 2 looks like one of the best games of the entire week, with the Los Angeles Chargers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams find themselves near the top of the Super Bowl odds. With the Chargers likely to be without top wide receiver Keenan Allen, the Chiefs are the 4.5-point favorites at home. Bet on the spread or over/under the 54.5 point total by signing up using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL expert picks for Chargers vs. Chiefs.

You can also use your promotional bet on NFL player props. A prop bet we like is Travis Kelce totaling over 80.5 receiving yards. Kelce is clearly the top receiving option for the Chiefs, and he totaled 121 yards in Week 1. He has had success against the Chargers in the past, totaling 90 or more receiving yards in four of the past five games against them.

Betting the Chiefs' spread is also a bet we like. While the Chargers' defense is very good, losing a player like Allen on offense is not easy to replace, especially this early in the season. Kansas City should be able to find offensive success, due to their surplus of weapons, whereas it could be difficult for Los Angeles to have any kind of consistency.

Either way, this should be a fun, competitive game on Thursday night. Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to bet on expert picks for Chargers vs. Chiefs.