Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL - Free NFL Picks To Bet On Caesars Today

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The 2022 NFL season has officially kicked off after we saw a clash between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. Now, we have a 15-game slate of NFL games on Sunday that offers a wide array of betting options to take advantage of with Caesars Sportsbook promo code "ROTOFULL".

New users that are at least 21 years old and physically located in a state where Caesars Sportsbook operates are eligible to receive a $1,250 first bet on Caesars by using the promo code ROTOFULL for their NFL free picks today.

Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL To Get a $1,250 First Bet on Caesars

Not only can users that use Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL get their first bet on Caesars of up to $1,250, but they can also get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits added to their account.

This welcome bonus is available to anyone that is at least 21 years old and physically located in a state that is licensed with Caesars Sportsbook. It's a rather seamless process, as the only financial requirement is an initial deposit of at least $10. From there, you are free to bet on anything you wish, as long as your initial bet does not coincide with any other Caesars Sportsbook promotion.

As long as you follow these rules and redeem your offer within 14 days, you will be on your way to getting your first bet of up to $1,250 on Caesars Sportsbook with Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL. The first step towards taking advantage of this incredible offer? Signing up.

How To Sign Up For Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL

The sign-up process is an easy one thanks to the ease of use of the Caesars Sportsbook promo code. To begin, click on the link below to be redirected to the new user registration page and use the promo code ROTOFULL at sign up.

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL 📍 States Available AZ, IL, KS, NY, LA, NJ, VA, WV, TN, IN, CO, IA, MI, PA 📆 Last Verified September 11, 2022

From there, you will be asked to provide some basic identifying information. This includes, but is not limited to your name, date of birth, and mailing address. Once Caesars Sportsbook verifies your identity, you will be able to enter promo code ROTOFULL. By entering the promo code and completing an initial deposit of at least $10, you will be eligible for the $1,250 first bet on Caesars as well as the 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

Once your deposit has been confirmed, you can place your initial wager. In order to be eligible for the free bet from Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL, you must place a bet separate from any other Caesars promotional offer. If your bet wins, congrats on getting your bankroll off to a hot start! If it loses, you will be credited the amount of your initial bet from Caesars, up to $1,250. This is just one reason why Caesars Sportsbook is one of the best sports betting sites around.

Use Free NFL Picks To Bet With Caesars Sportsbook

Now that you're squared away with a win-win start thanks to Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL, it's time to put your money where your mouth is and place your NFL bets.

With 15 games on the docket, there is a multitude of NFL free picks today to choose from. Use these picks and bet on one of the best NFL betting sites in Caesars Sportsbook. Here are some games you can bet on: