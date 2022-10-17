Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: Monday Night Football Expert Picks for Broncos vs. Chargers

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The AFC West is a division that is still very much up for grabs, and we have two teams from this division facing off on Monday Night Football tonight. A struggling Russell Wilson will lead the Denver Broncos against Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Make NFL betting picks for tonight's game using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL.

Sports bettors who sign up to bet with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, one of the best sports betting promos available, will receive a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. Use this $1,250 bet on Monday Night Football expert picks for Broncos vs. Chargers tonight.

Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL For Monday Night Football Expert Picks For Broncos vs. Chargers

As long as you are at least 21 years old and physically in a state where Caesars Sportsbook operates, you can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to join one of the best sports betting sites and claim today's welcome offer. You will be given a first bet, up to $1,250, that you can use on Monday Night Football expert picks for Broncos vs. Chargers.

To sign up and claim this welcome offer, begin by clicking our Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL link. This will take you to the Caesars Sportsbook registration page. Once there, provide your personal information in order to verify your identity, including your name, email address, and physical address. Fund your new account with at least $20 and enter the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL in the promo code field to complete the sign-up process.

Claim The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL Offer With Monday Night Football Expert Picks For Broncos vs. Chargers

Claim your bet worth up to $1,250 today, which you can use on Monday Night Football expert picks for Broncos vs. Chargers. As long as you follow the steps outlined above and fund your new account with at least $20, the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL promotion will automatically activate, making your first wager eligible for the offer.

If your first wager on Monday Night Football expert picks for Broncos vs. Chargers wins, congrats on cashing your first ticket at Caesars Sportsbook. However, if your NFL pick loses, the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL offer activates, reimbursing you for the amount of your initial wager, up to $1,250.

The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL bonus funds expire in 14 days, so make sure you use them before they disappear.

Make Monday Night Football Expert Picks For Broncos vs. Chargers Using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL

Both the Broncos and Chargers have their fair share of injuries leading up to their matchup on Monday Night Football. Of course, this includes both quarterbacks, which means anything can happen tonight.

To protect yourself from a loss on your first Monday Night Football pick for Broncos vs. Chargers tonight, sign up using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL. This will give you a first bet worth up to $1,250 to use.

There are many ways to bet on tonight's matchup. When looking at the NFL Week 6 odds, the Chargers are the 4.5-point home favorites in this matchup. You could bet on them to win outright or cover the spread against the Broncos. With the point total set at 45.5 point, you can use your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL first bet offer to make your NFL Week 6 picks on betting the teams to combine for over or under that point total.

Regardless of what you chose to bet, sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to claim your welcome offer for MNF tonight.