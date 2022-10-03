Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: Rams vs 49ers Single Game Parlay Picks

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

We cap off NFL Week 4 with an exciting NFC West rivalry game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. Divisional games are often good for big performances, which you can make Rams vs. 49ers single game parlay picks on when you use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL.

Below, we will show you how to sign up using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to join one of the best NFL betting sites, while also providing our Rams vs. 49ers single game parlay picks.

Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL for Rams vs. 49ers Single Game Parlay Picks

As long as you are at least 21 years old and physically in a state where Caesars Sportsbook operates, such as Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas (Caesars Sportsbook Kansas), Louisiana, Michigan, New Jersey, New York (Caesars Sportsbook New York), Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming, you are eligible to claim the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL offer today.

This promotion, one of the best sports betting promotions around, gives new users a free bet to use on Rams vs. 49ers single game parlay picks, up to $1,250, along with 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. Take the following steps to sign up and claim this exciting promo.

Click our Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL link to begin. This will take you to the Caesars Sportsbook registration page, where you will be prompted to provide personal information in order to verify your identity, such as your name, email address, and physical address in order to sign up for one of the best sports betting sites on the market.

Fund your new account with at least $20 and enter the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL in the promo code field to complete the sign-up process and active the promotional offer.

How To Use The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL Offer For Rams vs. 49ers Single Game Parlay Picks

It is easy to use your free bet from the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL on the Monday Night Football game tonight. As long as you follow the steps above to sign up, the promotion will activate as soon as you fund your new account with at least $20. This means your first wager on Rams vs. 49ers single game parlay picks tonight will qualify for the free bet, up to $1,250.

If your first Rams vs. 49ers single game parlay pick wins, congrats on scoring a nice profit at Caesars Sportsbook. However, if your wager loses, the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL offer activates to reimburse the amount of your wager, up to $1,250.

Free bets from the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL offer will be duspursed within 48 hours of the losing bet's settlement. These promotional credits expire in 14 days, so make sure you use them up within two weeks.

Make Rams vs. 49ers Single Game Parlay Picks With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL

The Rams enter this game with a 2-1 record while the 49ers are at 1-2. While San Francisco could move above Los Angeles with a win tonight, the vibe around this team is that desperation is starting to present itself. Injuries, combined with a 10-11 loss last week, has this team needing something positive before all of the wheels fall off the wagon.

With that in mind, here are Rams vs. 49ers single game parlay picks, including a few NFL player props, that you can make with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL.

Alternate Spread: 49ers +3.5

Matthew Stafford OVER 0.5 Interceptions

Darrell Henderson Jr. OVER 22.5 Rushing Yards

Jeff Wilson Jr. OVER 1.5 Receptions

This Rams vs. 49ers single game parlay has +800 odds using NFL Week 4 odds, meaning you can bet $100 to win $800. Bet up to $1,250 worry-free on your first bet when you sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL today.