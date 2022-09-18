Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: Week 2 NFL Free Betting Picks

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The first week of NFL action had no shortage of headlines, and Week 2 of the NFL season looks like another exciting lineup of games. Many sports bettors are rushing to Caesars Sportsbook to take advantage of the sportsbook's NFL promotions for this weekend's NFL betting. You can too when you sign up using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL. Caesars Sportsbook is your home to all the NFL Week 2 odds.

As long as you are at least 21 years old, you can sign up for a new account with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL today to make your Week 2 NFL free betting picks. Doing so will give you one of the most valuable welcome bonuses in the entire sports betting industry. Caesars Sportsbook will cover your first bet, up to $1,250. You will also be awarded 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL For Week 2 NFL Free Betting Picks

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook Welcome Offer $1,250 First Bet On Caesars + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits 📍 States Available AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV 📆 Promo Code Last Verified September 18, 2022

Placing Week 2 NFL free betting picks on game action and Super Bowl odds on Caesars Sportsbook could not be easier. As long as you are in a state where Caesars Sportsbook operates, (i.e. Caesars Sportsbook New York and Caesars Sportsbook Kansas) and you are at least 21 years old, you are eligible to sign up and claim the generous welcome offer through the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL. Make sure you follow the steps below to ensure you don't miss out on one of the best online sportsbooks on the market.

First, click our Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL link to be taken to the Caesars Sportsbook registration page. You will be asked to provide some basic personal information in order to verify your identity, such as your name, email and physical address. Once your new account is created, deposit at least $20 and enter the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL in the promo code field in order to claim this general welcome bonus and get your account ready to place Week 2 NFL free betting picks, including NFL player props.

How To Use Your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL Bet On Week 2 NFL Free Betting Picks

The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL welcome bonus is one of the best in the entire industry. As long as you followed the steps we outlined above, you can join in on this exciting offer. After funding your account with at least $20, you will receive your 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. Also, your first bet will be insured up to $1,250.

If your first bet on Week 2 NFL free betting picks is a winner, congrats on scoring a profit on your very first Caesars Sportsbook wager. However, if your bet on NFL Week 2 picks happens to lose, this is when the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL offer activates, reimbursing you the value of your wager, up to $1,250.

The bonus funds received from the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL will be dispersed within two days of the losing bet settling. Once these promotional credits hit your account, you will have two weeks to use them. Make sure to use these credits before they disappear in 14 days.

Place Week 2 NFL Free Betting Picks With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL

When you sign up using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, you are able to claim one of the best welcome promotions in the sports betting industry. Along with the 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits, your first bet is insured up to $1,250, which is great to use on Week 2 NFL free betting picks.

The first of these Week 2 NFL free betting picks is the Baltimore Ravens -3.5 at home against the Miami Dolphins. Tua Tagovailoa was quoted this week saying if he doesn't see his wide receivers, he can't get them the ball. Well, the six-foot-eight Calais Campbell is going to be a tough opponent for him. The Dolphins defense will also struggle to contain Lamar Jackson in this game, which opens up easy throwing lanes for him.

The other pick you can place by using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL is the game between the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers going under 40.5 points. We do not have trust in either team's offensive line, while the defensive front is the strength of both squads. Look for both backfields to be largely ineffective, putting unneeded pressure on the lackluster passing attacks. This will lead to plenty of failed drives and a low point total.