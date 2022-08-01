Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Use ROTO15 For $1500 Risk-Free On MLB Picks Today

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

We have 10 games on the MLB betting schedule today, including a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros on ESPN tonight. Making risk-free MLB bets on these contests is as easy as claiming the welcome offer from Caesars Sportsbook using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15.

By signing up with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15, you get a risk-free bet, up to $1,500, to use on MLB picks today. As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a state where Caesars Sportsbook is licensed to operate, you can claim the Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15 For Risk-Free $1,500 Bet

Today, Caesars Sportsbook is offering new users a fantastic sign-up bonus. New users who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15 get a risk-free first bet, up to $1,500. To claim the welcome offer, simply take the following steps.

To start, click on the link below to head over to the Caesars Sportsbook sign-up page. Once there, you will be asked to verify your identity by providing personal information, such as your name, physical address and email address. After your account is created, deposit at least $20 and make sure to input the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15. After that, you're ready to use your risk-free bet, up to $1,500.

Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15 For MLB Picks Today

There are many great MLB matchups to wager on today, and having a risk-free bet, up to $1,500, gives you options for your MLB best bets. As long as you follow the steps above, your first bet on Caesars Sportsbook will qualify for the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15 welcome offer, allowing you to wager up to $1,500 risk-free.

If your risk-free first bet loses, the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15 welcome promo kicks in and will reimburse you for the amount of your first wager, up to $1,500. However, if your risk-free first bet wins, you simply score a profit on that bet, but you will not receive any other bonus credits from the welcome offer.

Promotional funds received from the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15 welcome offer will be deposited into your account within two days of your risk-free first bet being graded as a loss. The bet credits expire 14 days after being added to your account.

Make MLB Picks With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15

With 10 MLB games today, including Red Sox vs Astros on ESPN, there are plenty of options for you to use your risk-free bet from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15. There are no odds restrictions associated with the welcome offer, so pick a moneyline winner, bet the over or under a run total, or place a prop bet on any of today's MLB games. You can wager up to $1,500 risk-free with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15.

There are many other exciting promotions to explore on Caesars Sportsbook as well. After redeeming the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO15 risk-free bet offer, head over to the promotions tab to see everything the online sportsbook has to offer today.