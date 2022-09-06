Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Use ROTOFULL For $1250 On Caesars For NFL Week 1 Picks

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Week 1 of the NFL regular season is officially upon us, as the Buffalo Bills travel to SoFi Stadium to play the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, followed by another 14 games on Sunday to make NFL picks this week on. With so much excitement brewing for the season, Caesars Sportsbook has joined the list of best sports betting sites to provide an unbeatable welcome offer with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL.

New users that are at least 21 years old and physically located in a state where Caesars Sportsbook is licensed to operate are eligible to get their first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL. You can bet on NFL Week 1 odds, make wagers on Super Bowl odds, and even pick the 2022 NFL MVP using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL today.

As alluded to above, new Caesars Sportsbook users that meet the location and age requirements outlined here are eligible to have their first bet on Caesars with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL. On top of the first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, new users will also receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits by signing up for a new Caesars Sportsbook account.

The first bet on Caesars of up to $1,250 provides users with first bet insurance on their initial wager. If your first bet wins, congratulations, you're on your way to building your bankroll for the NFL season, but you will not receive any free bet credits. If your first bet loses, however, Caesars Sportsbook will reimburse you for your first bet amount, up to $1,250, thanks to Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL.

Any free bets from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL expire in 14 days, whether you sign up on Caesars Sportsbook NY, Caesars Sportsbook Kansas, or any other Caesars Sportsbook throughout the country.

How Do I Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL?

Caesars Sportsbook makes the sign-up process incredibly easy, so that new users can immediately take advantage of the perks of the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL. To start, click the link below to be redirected to the new user registration page.

From there, you will only need to spend a couple of minutes completing the sign-up process. Fill in your basic identifying information, including your date of birth, email address, and mailing address. Once Caesars Sportsbook verifies your identity, you will enter the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL. Finally, make an initial deposit of at least $20 to activate the welcome promotion.

Once you make your first bet, it will be insured by Caesars Sportsbook, up to $1,250. If the wager loses, you will be receive free bets equal to the amount of your initial bet. Those free bet credits expire in 14 days.

Make NFL Week 1 Bets with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL

Now that you're set up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, it's time to dive into the best NFL Week 1 Odds & Lines and place your first bet, up to $1,250.

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the best NFL betting sites and has Week 1 NFL lines to wager on. Of the games, the New Orleans Saints -5.5 (-110) look like a great bet against the rebuilding Atlanta Falcons. If you're looking to find a narrative to bet on, the Carolina Panthers are a 2-point favorite hosting the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 after quarterback Baker Mayfield came out and publicly acknowledged his excitement to get his revenge on his old team out of the gate.

Now that you know all of the betting options available at Caesars Sportsbook and how generous this welcome offer is, it's time to take advantage of the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL. Sign up today for a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250.