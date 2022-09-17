Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Use ROTOFULL For Your First Bet On Week 2

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

With lots of marquee matchups on the docket for NFL Week 2 NFL, leave it to one of the best online sportsbooks in the game to spice up what will already be an exciting football weekend. With the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL welcome offer, new Caesars Sportsbook users can make their first bet on Week 2 on Caesars.

The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL not only gets you a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, but also 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits. Simply place your first bet on Week 2 on Caesars Sportsbook to reap the benefits of Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL.

Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL For Your First Bet On Week 2

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook Welcome Offer $1,250 First Bet On Caesars + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits 📆 Promo Code Last Verified September 17, 2022

Not only is Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL the best way to make your first bet on Week 2, but it's also a very straightforward process to sign-up and make Week 2 NFL picks.

If you're a new user, are at least 21 years of age, and located in one of the states Caesars Sportsbook is licensed to operate in (i.e. Caesars Sportsbook New York and Caesars Sportsbook Kansas), then you're eligible to take advantage of this great welcome offer.

Start by clicking on the link below to navigate to Caesars Sportsbook's sign-up page. There, you'll provide your name, address, e-mail address, and any other required identifying information. You'll also need to enter the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL in the corresponding field to join one of the best NFL betting sites around.

Lastly, you must make an initial deposit of at least $20, which will give you the necessary funds to place your qualifying first bet. Now, place your first bet on Week 2, up to $1,250, and it's covered by the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL.

What Promo Code Do I Use For Caesars Sportsbook?

New Caesars Sportsbook users will input Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL into the appropriate field when they create their account on the platform. This will ensure they receive their first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, plus 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits, upon placing their first bet on Week 2 on the sportsbook.

There aren't any associated restrictions with respect to odds, bet type, or betting markets when it comes to the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL. The bet insurance offered by the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL will only be activated if your initial qualifying bet settles as a loss.

If your first bet loses, you will be reimbursed for the full amount of your initial wager, up to $1,250. That will appear in the form of a free bet credit that expires in 14 days. The free bet credit must be used in its original denomination and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

Place Your First Bet On Week 2 With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL

With a welcome offer like the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, Caesars Sportsbook is the perfect place to make your first bet on Week 2.

Plant your NFL betting flag with a moneyline, spread, or total wager for whichever NFL contest catches your eye this weekend and reap the rewards of Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL today.