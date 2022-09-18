Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Use ROTOFULL To Get $1250 For First Bet On NFL Games

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

Week 2 is underway in the NFL, and if you're new to the sports betting scene, Week 2 provides the perfect opportunity for you to jump in. The best sports betting sites are still offering generous welcome bonuses, including Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, to help you bet on the NFL Week 2 odds.

By using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, new users will get their first bet covered by Caesars, up to $1,250. Additionally, they will be awarded 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Rewards Credits towards their newly created account.

How To Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL for Your First Bet on NFL Games

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL 🖊️ Welcome Offer $1,250 First Bet On Caesars + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits 📍 States Available AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV 📆 Promo Code Last Verified September 18, 2022

Signing up with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL is a fast and easy process. To begin, click on the link below to be redirected to the Caesars Sportsbook new user registration page. As long as you are a new user of Caesars Sportsbook, physically located within a state where Caesars Sportsbook is licensed to operate (i.e. Caesars Sportsbook New York and Caesars Sportsbook Kansas), and at least 21 years old, you are eligible for this generous welcome offer

From there, you will be asked to fill out some basic identifying information, including, but not limited to your name, phone number, and mailing address. Once this is completed, your identity will need to be verified by Caesars Sportsbook before making your first bet on NFL games.

After this has been completed, you will be able to enter Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL in the appropriate field. Once done, you will need to make an initial deposit of at least $10 to be eligible for the $1,250 first bet offer. Now, you are ready to make your first bet on NFL games and will automatically be enrolled for not only your $1,250 initial bet but also the 1,000 Tier and Rewards Credits that come with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL.

How To Get A Free Bet From Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL

Once the above steps are completed, your Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL promotion will automatically be applied. Be sure to place your initial wager within 30 days of creating your account and depositing, as the promotion has a 30-day expiration period. What does it mean that your first bet of up to $1,250 is on Caesars? Let me explain. If your initial wager on NFL Week 2 picks wins, congratulations, you're an undefeated bettor and enjoying your winnings, but you will not receive any additional free bet credit.

On the flip side, if your initial wager settles as a loss, you will receive a free bet credit from Caesars that is equal to the amount of your initial wager. The free bet credit must be used as one wager and not split among multiple wagers. Similar to the promotion, the free bet has a 14-day expiration date, so be mindful so that you do not lose your free bet credit.

Additionally, your Rewards and Tier Credits (1,000 of each) from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL will be added to your account within seven days after your initial wager settles.

Make Your First Bet on NFL Games with Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL

Sports betting in general is a ton of fun and a great way for fans to increase their interest and have some skin in the game. NFL betting in particular, however, is hard to top. With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, you can make your first bet on NFL games, Super Bowl odds, or NFL player props, without worrying about losing your money.

By using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, you can make your first bet on NFL games and get your initial wager of up to $1,250 on Caesars.