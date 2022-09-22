Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Use ROTOFULL To Get $1250 For TNF Promo

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.

The dreaded two-day wait without football is over, as Week 3 is officially here with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns. If you're looking to get into NFL betting this season and haven't yet pulled the trigger, Caesars Sportsbook is giving you the perfect opportunity with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL.

By using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, this TNF promo awards new users a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, at one of the best NFL betting sites on the market. On top of this, new users will also have 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits added to their accounts.

How To Sign Up With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL To Get $1,250 With TNF Promo

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL 🖊️ Welcome Offer Promo Code $1,250 First Bet On Caesars + 1,000 Tier Credits + 1,000 Reward Credits 📍 States Where Available AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV 📆 Promo Code Last Verified September 22, 2022

The sign-up process with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL is a quick and easy one. To begin, click on the link below to be redirected to the Caesars Sportsbook new user registration page, which will get you started in signing up for one of the best sports betting sites in the country.

Once you land on the registration page, you will be asked to provide your basic identifying information so that Caesars Sportsbook can verify your identity. Once complete, you will be able to enter the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL into the appropriate field.

From there, you need to make a minimum initial deposit of at least $10 to be eligible for the TNF promo offer from Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL. This automatically enrolls you for the $1,250 first bet on Caesars that you can use on TNF promo picks.

Use Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL For $1,250 First Bet On Caesars TNF Promo

Once the above steps are complete, the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL will automatically be applied. Make sure to use the first bet TNF promo offer as soon as you can, as it expires in 30 days.

If your first bet of up to $1,250 wins, you will receive your stake amount and winnings as normal. If it loses, however, you will be reimbursed with free bet credits from Caesars Sportsbook, equal to the amount of your initial wager, up to $1,250.

It's important to note that the free bet credit must be used as one wager and not split among multiple follow-up bets. The free bets expire in 14 days of your initial bet settling.

The 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits will be automatically added to your account from the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL offer within seven days of account creation.

Make Your TNF Promo Bets With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL

Getting into any sports betting, let alone NFL betting, for the first time can be a daunting task, especially with two rather uninspiring teams facing off in the Browns vs. Steelers game. Thanks to the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, you can make your first bet on NFL games using this TNF promo.

By using Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, you can make TNF promo bets on the Browns vs. Steelers game with NFL Week 3 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Make your TNF promo picks today!